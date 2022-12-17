One-Off Safari-Style 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Is Looking for New Driver

Porsches are some of the most exciting German cars to drive, and although the automaker is widely known for its fast-paced racing cars, over the years, it has proved its versatility with some special builds that also incorporate a bit of utility or off-road capabilities.
This one-off Safari-Style 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe is one such example. It’s an incredibly elaborate go-anywhere 911, built with great attention to detail and performance figures matched only by the best safari builds.
It features plenty of modifications to achieve the ultimate Safari-style sports car, including an Elephant Racing Stage 1 suspension kit coupled with Von shocks and providing 2 inches of lift. It also received a roof rack, alloy skid plates, a Warn front winch, tubular front and rear bumpers, as well as a Werks Gruppe light pod mounted on the hood and yellow fog lamp lenses.
This Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe left the factory in Chiffon White (P2) livery, but it was refurbished in 2017 in its current shade of black with gray vinyl graphics on bith the hood and the decklid. It also features Safari script on the sides. The interior has also been reupholstered with tartan fabric trim and black leather.
Other noteworthy features that make this all-road Porsche special include a limited-slip differential, a hydraulic handbrake, a whale-tail rear spoiler, Fabspeed headers, and LED lighting.
The unique Safari project based on the Porsche 911 rides on 16” Braid wheels shod in BFGoodrich Baja Champion all-terrain tires and takes power from a 3.2-liter flat-six engine that was rebuilt in 2017 by Desoto Euro Werks of Nesbit, Minnesota. The mill is coupled to a five-speed manual transmission with an aftermarket dual-exit exhaust system.
The car’s six-digit odometer currently displays approximately 126,000 miles (202,777 km), but the real total mileage is unknown.
This spare-no-expense Safari-style Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe is offered for sale out of Portland, Oregon, via Bring a Trailer. The current highest bid sits at $142,000, but if you ask us, it deserves much more, considering the level of detail.
