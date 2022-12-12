NFL Star Stefon Diggs Has a New Favorite Ride in This Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Every time we buy something new, it automatically becomes our favorite for a while. And NFL star Stefon Diggs is no different, because his new Porsche GT3 RS is now his go-to ride, and he loves showing it off.
In a new series of pictures shared on his Instagram account recently, NFL star Stefon Diggs, who plays for the Buffalo Bills, shared a glimpse of his latest go-to car. And it’s a Porsche GT3 RS.
The picture is part of his "Birthday/ Art Basel dump," which shows him proudly sitting in the driver's seat of his most recent acquisition.
The athlete, who is a big car fan, treated himself to the new Porsche for his 29th birthday on November 29, also introducing it on social media then.
And, naturally, he can’t get enough of it at the moment. The sports car comes with a two-tone light gray and black exterior, with red accents on the wheels and the side decals displaying the "GT3 RS" logo. From what we can see in the pictures, the cabin is fully black.
His new addition doesn't seem to be from the current generation, but the 911.2 one, which was available in 2018 and 2019. The 911 GT3 RS comes with a 4.0-liter flat-six naturally aspirated engine, which sends 513 horsepower (520 ps) and 347 pound-feet (470 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels with the help of a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
The GT3 RS from the 911.2 generation could hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph).
Although he seems to be very excited about his new addition, the NFL star does own other expensive and powerful cars. Among them, there are a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. But, of course, there might be a while before we see him posing with one of those again, since his GT3 RS looks just perfect on the ‘Gram.
