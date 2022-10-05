New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Extremely Fun, If You Can Geek Out on Drive Modes

There is no doubt in the world that the 911 GT3 is a top contender when it comes to race machines developed for spirited car enthusiasts. The German manufacturer says the new 992 911 GT3 RS offers more speed, advanced active aero and stability. Still, they left out one crucial part in their introduction. Is it any fun? Well, Henry Catchpole, in Hagerty’s latest upload on their series, Driver’s Seat, sought to find out.
Fast doesn’t always mean enjoyable, if anything, it can be quite an excruciating experience. But Porsche haven’t yet stepped on the territory of building cars that give a negative experience behind the wheel – not with more than 70 years of automotive manufacturing experience under their belt.
If anything, the 2023 911 GT3 RS will go down in history as a race car specifically designed with the car enthusiast in mind (a rich one at least).
Starting at about $205,739, the new GT3 RS is about three sub-compact cars apart from standard GT3 – and there’s a good reason.
If you are looking for power in the new GT3 RS, then you are better of getting the standard GT3 or GT3 Touring. It might be the most powerful naturally aspirated 911, but a slight bump from 517 hp to 525 hp isn’t anything to get excited over (not forgetting the dip in torque).
The new GT3 RS is more about stretching the limits of track racing than brute force power. According to Catchpole, this race car was developed to better cope with the extreme stresses it will be subjected to on track.
Forget it’s demonic 4.2-liter naturally aspirated powerplant, the 2023 911 GT3 RS comes with numerous weight reduction elements placing the DIN curb weight at 1,450 kgs (3,197 lbs.).
Add that to a combination of 20mm wider tires, and about 860 kgs (1,896 lbs.) of downforce thanks to huge active aero wing – the new GT3 RS has a lot of grip. Catchpole admits, this downforce is more than a McLaren Senna.
That’s not all, the 2023 GT3 RS also comes with a centrally mounted S-duct radiator that frees up space in the front for active aero flaps. The aerodynamic front suspension also offers about 40 kgs of downforce, and carbon doors that help vent air from the front arches.
“But where I think the GT3 is really fun, is when you start playing with these switches down here,” Catchpole said. “They are a gateway to geeking out,” he added.
You can check out the review in the video below.
