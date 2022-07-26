New 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Almost Here, Unveiling Date Officially Announced

Porsche has been ferociously testing out the all-new 911 GT3 RS these past few months. It was rumored to premiere at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, but that obviously didn’t happen, and while we had no idea when it was due, the German automaker has just stepped forward, confirming the official unveiling date.
So, when will it debut? That would be next month, on August 17, Porsche says, announcing at the same time that the track-focused model was inspired by the 911 RSR and 911 GT3 R GT racers. They have also confirmed that it will pack a 4-liter flat-six engine behind the seats.
“The new 911 GT3 RS is even more optimized for track use than its predecessors,” said the GT Model Line’s Director, Andreas Preuninger. “The spontaneously responsive, high-revving four-liter, six-cylinder boxer engine, with approximately 500 PS (493 hp / 368 kW), has proven ideal for use at track days, and club sport events. That’s why we focused primarily on aerodynamics, and chassis questions in the development of the new 911 GT3 RS.”
Boasting air intakes inspired by those of the 911 Turbo in the rear quarter panels, the 911 GT3 RS also features lots of vents, and, of course, that huge wing out back with active flaps for drag reduction, an F1-like gizmo. It rides on large wheels shod in sticky tires that spin around the improved brakes. And speaking of enhancements, expect some chassis modifications too that will help it corner better than the non-RS GT3.
Some reports suggested that Porsche would increase the displacement of the engine from 4.0 to 4.2 liters, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Nonetheless, look for all the juicy details once the model premieres, in a little over three weeks from today. In all likelihood, deliveries will commence before the end of the year.
