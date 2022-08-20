2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Turned Into Homage to the 1972 Carrera RS 2.7

Therefore, a 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS was exhibited at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The example in question was not the 911 GT3 RS that was shown in the press photos or one just like it.
Instead, Porsche chose to exhibit a customized vehicle, and the work was done by Style Porsche along with the GT Model Line, which is led by Andreas Preuninger.
The show car came with green wheels, green lettering, and green accents across the board. In case you were paying attention this week, the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS was unveiled in a version that had red wheels, as well as red accents across the board. Before you wonder if someone has Red-Green color blindness (the medical term is Deuteranomaly, btw), let us stop you right there.
911 Carrera RS 2.7 of 1972. Yes, its ancestor, as that was the first 911 RS ever offered, and it was the most hardcore road-going version of its kind in its day, and so is the current 911 GT3 RS.
Even if you are not an expert in math or Porsche, for that matter, you can figure out that the first example reached the market five decades ago. With that in mind, Porsche decided to make a homage based on the sharpest road-going 911 in the range, and this is the result.
To achieve the special look, the team painted the vehicle in a non-metallic white, which was a decision meant to mimic the look of the 1972 Carrera RS 2.7. The shade of green that was selected is called Python Green, and it is present on the side air intakes, model designation graphics, forged aluminum wheels, and RS logos in various places of the vehicle.
The wheels themselves have a white pinstripe to contrast with the green, while the taillights have the red color eliminated out of them and the third brake light to keep the viewer focused on the green-on-white theme.
The stitching on multiple elements of the interior is green, and so is the stitching on the dashboard, as well as the writing on the ornaments that are on the dashboard. The interior ornaments on the door sills are in the "customary" polished aluminum that we can see in most 911s, but have white writing on them, which notes "Tribute to Carrera RS," in case nobody got the clue already.
As Porsche notes, the show car has been "extensively personalized," and it represents an inspiration for a limited-availability Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offering that is restricted to U.S. customers. Yes, you read that right; you cannot order something exactly like this right now from outside the U.S. of A.
One of the distinguishing features of this vehicle, which cannot be ordered through the regular factory options list, includes a pinstripe ring in white that is integrated into the headlights. The taillights also come with a distinctive look, as we noted above.
We do not think that anything is stopping you from customizing a brand new 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS in non-metallic white and with Python green contrasting elements if you take your order through the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur department.
