Is the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Worth Buying? This Review Says So

Porsche’s brand-new 911 GT3 RS (992) was unveiled to the world last month, in August. Adding many useful and bold-looking upgrades on top of the already cool and loveable 911 GT3, the two-door high-performance vehicle is now one of the most desired cars on the planet. Unsurprisingly, enthusiasts like Mat Watson want one. Here’s why this British bloke is getting one - if he's allowed to.
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS makes good use of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) throughout the car and this helped it shave off enough weight without compromising elsewhere. It now tips the scales at just 3,196 lb (1,450 kg). The most impressive thing, however, is that the Stuttgart-based automaker did not give up on creature comforts and premium materials altogether. You will still find leather and many other elements that allow for a sensational experience while behind the wheel.
However, the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter power unit that’s coupled with a seven-speed PDK still puts out enough horsepower and torque to move this aerodynamically improved beast from zero to 62 mph (zero to 100 kph) in only 3.2 seconds. And it keeps going until it reaches its electronically limited top speed of around 184 mph (296 kph).
The host of Carwow’s show on YouTube got his hands on a brand-new 911 GT3 RS (992) equipped with the Weissach pack. This very pricey option ($33,520 in the U.S., £25,739 in the UK) adds no more than 13 interior, exterior, and chassis upgrades!
After showing it off to the viewers in detail, talking about it with a Porsche engineer, and giving it the beans around a track and a twisty private road, Mat Watson said he’ll buy the 525-HP (532-PS) 911 GT3 RS. However, he admits that getting an allocation could be challenging.
And it’s no wonder that he wants one. Watson was impressed by all the useful aerodynamic work that has been done to the vehicle to improve its performance at higher speeds, liked the mechanical changes that give this Porsche the extra oomph it needs, and loved the car’s enhanced ability to change exactly how the driver wants. The many settings regarding power, suspension, traction control, torque vectoring, and driving modes allow you to set it up exactly as you desire.
However, what Mat Watson liked most was how the car handled various types of roads and its unhinged desire to push on no matter what. You can watch his enthusiastic reaction in the video down below.
Lastly, the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS has a starting price of £178,500 in the UK. This sum can comfortably increase to £204,500 if the car is optioned with the Weissach pack. In the U.S., the MSRP is $223,800 but it excludes all the applicable fees such as the sales tax, title, delivery, registration, processing, handling, and other dealer charges. Moreover, your dealer will set the actual selling price.
