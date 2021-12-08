Buffalo Bills Star Stefon Diggs Has Amazing Taste in Cars, Poses With Iconic SLS AMG

The Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG will go down as one of the most iconic supercars ever made. It was designed and built from scratch by AMG and introduced to the world at the 2009 Frankfurt Motor Show.
Technically, the SLS is the rightful successor to the Mercedes SLR McLaren and the predecessor of the modern-day Mercedes-AMG GT, although these three nameplates are very different.
The first specification to make its way into showrooms was the regular SLS AMG Coupe variant, which arrived in 2010 (on sale in U.S. in 2011). It was followed by countless special editions (Desert Gold, Blackbird, Matte Black) and different versions (Roadster, GT3), before the notorious Black Series model was introduced in 2013.
Nowadays, you need around $200,000 for one. If it’s a low mileage example, it will cost you way more, and if it’s a low mileage Black Series car, forget about it – we're talking hypercar money.
The one you’re looking at here, which belongs to Buffalo Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs, isn’t a Black Series model, but rather a “regular SLS”. We can easily tell, seen as how it doesn’t have those overly aggressive side skirts found on the Black Series, nor does it have any black accents around the vents. Still, the simple fact that it’s an SLS helps Diggs score some major car enthusiast points in our book.
In terms of performance, the standard SLS AMG uses a front mid-engine 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8, mated to an AMG Speedshift DCT 7-speed dual clutch automatic. Power output is impressive even by 2021 standards, at 563 hp (571 ps) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. This car should still be able to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) in around 3.8 seconds, before maxing out at 196 mph (315 kph).
Equally as spectacular as the V8 engine are the gullwing doors, which swing open upwards using gas struts. Closing them is manual labor though, as AMG engineers decided against adding any heavy auto-closing mechanisms.
The first specification to make its way into showrooms was the regular SLS AMG Coupe variant, which arrived in 2010 (on sale in U.S. in 2011). It was followed by countless special editions (Desert Gold, Blackbird, Matte Black) and different versions (Roadster, GT3), before the notorious Black Series model was introduced in 2013.
Nowadays, you need around $200,000 for one. If it’s a low mileage example, it will cost you way more, and if it’s a low mileage Black Series car, forget about it – we're talking hypercar money.
The one you’re looking at here, which belongs to Buffalo Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs, isn’t a Black Series model, but rather a “regular SLS”. We can easily tell, seen as how it doesn’t have those overly aggressive side skirts found on the Black Series, nor does it have any black accents around the vents. Still, the simple fact that it’s an SLS helps Diggs score some major car enthusiast points in our book.
In terms of performance, the standard SLS AMG uses a front mid-engine 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8, mated to an AMG Speedshift DCT 7-speed dual clutch automatic. Power output is impressive even by 2021 standards, at 563 hp (571 ps) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. This car should still be able to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) in around 3.8 seconds, before maxing out at 196 mph (315 kph).
Equally as spectacular as the V8 engine are the gullwing doors, which swing open upwards using gas struts. Closing them is manual labor though, as AMG engineers decided against adding any heavy auto-closing mechanisms.