Porsche 911 SC: The Neunelfer's Closest Brush With the Chopping Block

The quintessential German sports car had a bit of a problem in the mid-1970s. Dwindling sales convinced the higher-ups at Porsche that something had to change. Big kahuna Ernst Fuhrmann, best known for developing the Type 547 engine, advocated for a replacement with a water-cooled engine up front. This replacement, which materialized in the guise of the 928, would be more of a luxurious grand tourer instead of a corner-carving thriller. However, sales of the 928 were abysmal at best.