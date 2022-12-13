Moe Shalizi Is Selling His “Timeless” 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RWB

Moe Shalizi of The Shalizi Group has gotten us accustomed to him buying and selling cars. Now he’s not adding another gorgeous piece, but selling one: his “timeless addition,” the 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RWB.
Moe Shalizi’s garage has had a very eventful year. Because the CEO and talent manager has been constantly buying and selling cars.
One of his purchases this year was a 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RWB, which he called a “timeless addition.” Shalizi won it at an auction on Bring a Trailer over the summer for $216,000.
But it looks like he’s parting ways with it, as his frequent collaborator Vanquish Motors posted it as "now available" on its Instagram Stories on Monday, December 12 and tagging Shalizi. The Shalizi Group CEO confirmed it as he reshared the picture to his Instagram Stories, without adding anything else.
The vehicle, which is part of the 993 generation, was heavily modified by Janapese tuner Rauh-Welt Begriff (RWB).
It comes with a Porsche Grey Black (7A1) paint job, aftermarket bumper covers, aftermarket Rotiform modular wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport 2 tires, enlarged fender flares, and many other upgrades that give it a unique look. The cabin features black Recaro upholstery. The 911 Carrera is powered by a 3.0-liter flat-six engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.
It’s unclear whether the vehicle underwent more changes while in Shalizi’s ownership. Vanquish Motors didn’t reveal the price, but it most likely exceeds the initial $216k price tag.
This year, Shalizi purchased a McLaren 765LT Spider, which he says it’s his “favorite spec,” a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a BMW 740, Nissan GT-R Alpha 16, which he calls his “dream car,” a 1998 Toyota Supra, a Superlite SL-C, Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, and two 1969 Chevrolet Camaros.
But over the last 12 months, he also put up for sale another 765LT, the Superlite, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. And now, it’s the Porsche’s turn.
