RUF Car Collection Featuring Ultra-Rare Turbo S Cabriolet Set to Go Under the Hammer

More on this:

1 292-Mile RUF RT12 R Is What Dreams Are Made Of, Can Take You Up to 230 MPH

2 Cruise South Beach in This One-of-a-Kind RUF Rt12 if You Can Spare $800K

3 RUF Bergmeister Hillclimb Monster Unveiled at Monterey Car Week, Looks Like a Real Hoot

4 Ultra-Rare RUF Rt12 R Is Up for Grabs, Comes With 730 HP and Rear-Wheel-Drive

5 Faster Than a Ferrari F40, the Original 1987 RUF CTR Was the Ultimate Supercar Killer