RUF Car Collection Featuring Ultra-Rare Turbo S Cabriolet Set to Go Under the Hammer

Nowadays, German company Ruf Automobile GmbH builds cars on their own bodies and chassis, but they are best known for creating iconic Porsche 911-based sports cars, the most popular of which is arguably the CTR Yellowbird.
Contrary to what some may think, though, RUF was not your usual Porsche tuner. They used to take unmarked Porsche bodies and chassis parts to fabricate their cars, but each model they released was unique, with independent upgrades and certified Ruf VIN/serial numbers.
The company was founded in 1939 by Alois Ruf Sr. in Pfaffenhausen, Germany, but it was his son, Alois Jr., who released the first ever RUF-refined Porsche in 1975. RUF was building the sports cars from the ground up, but it worked directly with Porsche to source the body-in-white, and then they performed their magic to bring excellence to the sports car sector.
It rose to fame in the late 1980s thanks to the aforementioned CTR Yellowbird, which received this nickname during a Road & Track test of supercars, where the hyper-tuned Porsche defeated all participants.
Over the years, Ruf Automobile has created various Porsche-based models, but in limited numbers, which added to their exclusivity and turned them into highly-coveted collectibles that have been changing hands for sums close to seven-figure territory.
Four RUF cars produced between 1997 and 2007 have now come up for sale through Gooding & Co. auction house.
The first two models offered for sale are 1998 RUF Turbo Rs based on the Porsche 911 993 generation. One is a coupe with a factory-upgraded 560 hp engine and showing only 10,223 miles (16,452 km) on the clock, and the other – an ultra-rare cabriolet unit commissioned by a private collector. According to the auction house, the latter is the only Turbo S Cabriolet ever produced by RUF.
The collection also includes a RUF BTR2 from 1997 sporting a gorgeous yellow livery and developing 414 horsepower (420 ps). Unlike the 911 Carrera on which it is based, the BTR2 was produced with rear-wheel drive only and boasted a single turbo setup and narrower bodywork. It was one of the fastest road cars of its time, managing to reach a maximum speed of 191 mph (308 kph).
Finally, the collection is completed by a 2007 Porsche 987 Cayman-based RUF RK coupe, a model that was developed in collaboration with Italian car design house Studiotorino, also known as The carrozzeria. The 434 hp (440 ps) sports car attained a top speed of 190 mph (314 kph).
All four RUF models are set to roll across the auction block in March 2023 as part of Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island event.
