1972 Porsche 911 Targa and Chronograph Are an Over $1 Million Luxury Duo

A unique 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa was offered up for auction alongside a one-off Porsche Design Chronograph 1 watch, creating the ideal luxury duo. And it just sold for over one million dollars.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Porsche Design, the brand remodeled and created a unique model, a 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa. The bespoke result was meant to honor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the son of the founder and the creator of Porsche Design, and his iconic designs of the Porsche 911.
And the vehicle was offered up for auction alongside a Chronograph 1 timepiece for the RM Sotheby's event in New York City, New York. The original listing estimated it would fetch between $275,000 and $375,000, offered with no reserve. But the luxury duo exceeded expectations and ended up selling for the eye-watering sum of $1,149,000.
For the one-off custom build, Porsche Design collaborated with the Porsche Classic division, bringing modern touches to a retro vehicle, using a 1972 911 T 2.4 Targa as their base car. Porsche Classic completely upgraded the chassis and engine which are specific for the S variant. In 1972, the most powerful model came with a 2.3-liter flat-six engine, which delivered 187 horsepower (190 ps).
Painted in solid black with anodized Fuchs wheels, it has a Platinum satin finish for the classic lateral stripes, and a Porsche Design logo on the flanks. The Targa lettering is in matte black, with the roll bar in the same Platinum finish for a cohesive look.
The timepiece is based on the original Porsche Design Chronograph 1 launched back in 1972 and was developed exclusively for this auction. The watch has a matte-black dial, similar to the exterior of the Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa, a red stopwatch second hand, with glowing hour indices. It also features the Porsche Design logo on the crown, dial, and wristband. And the two really make the ideal luxury duo for any car collector.
And the vehicle was offered up for auction alongside a Chronograph 1 timepiece for the RM Sotheby's event in New York City, New York. The original listing estimated it would fetch between $275,000 and $375,000, offered with no reserve. But the luxury duo exceeded expectations and ended up selling for the eye-watering sum of $1,149,000.
For the one-off custom build, Porsche Design collaborated with the Porsche Classic division, bringing modern touches to a retro vehicle, using a 1972 911 T 2.4 Targa as their base car. Porsche Classic completely upgraded the chassis and engine which are specific for the S variant. In 1972, the most powerful model came with a 2.3-liter flat-six engine, which delivered 187 horsepower (190 ps).
Painted in solid black with anodized Fuchs wheels, it has a Platinum satin finish for the classic lateral stripes, and a Porsche Design logo on the flanks. The Targa lettering is in matte black, with the roll bar in the same Platinum finish for a cohesive look.
The timepiece is based on the original Porsche Design Chronograph 1 launched back in 1972 and was developed exclusively for this auction. The watch has a matte-black dial, similar to the exterior of the Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa, a red stopwatch second hand, with glowing hour indices. It also features the Porsche Design logo on the crown, dial, and wristband. And the two really make the ideal luxury duo for any car collector.