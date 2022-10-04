Porsche 911 Carrera Targa Go-Kart Looks Like It Was Made for a Tiny Jerry Seinfeld

How’s this for funny? A go-kart with a classic Porsche 911 Carrera Targa-style fiberglass body. This thing would be perfect for a golf course (even though it’s not a golf kart) or on university campuses. We wouldn’t recommend anyone driving this in traffic, though.
As you can see, the fiberglass body is finished in white and comes with a silver-painted Targa bar, black Carrera side stripes, a driver-side mirror, plexiglass windshield, plus functional headlights, taillights, and turn signals.
The five-spoke wheels measure 8 inches in diameter and have been fitted with 5.70 - 8 Wanda bias-ply tires. This tiny Porsche also comes with an independent front suspension (coil springs at all four corners) and rear drums for additional stopping power.
Inside, you’ll find black vinyl bucket seats, a black floor mat, a functional handbrake lever, dashboard-mounted switches for the ignition, lights and horn, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a fake gauge cluster (no, it won’t do 250 kph / 155 mph like it says).
In fact, it won’t go all that quickly at all, seen as how its 200cc Buffalo engine is rated at just 6.5 horsepower, with everything going to the rear wheels via a chain drive and a single-speed transmission.
According to the seller, you can get it up to about 20 mph (32 kph), but don’t expect a lot more. Hopefully, you don’t get chased by any dogs because some of the faster breeds can run a lot quicker than that.
Anyway, interested parties are encouraged to bid on this bespoke go-kart, which you can do by visiting Bring a Trailer. Personally, I don’t think it’s worth that much (the craftsmanship is good but not great, and there are a lot of bodywork imperfections), but the novelty and fun factors are quite high, so the highest bidder will probably have to overspend to get this sweet ride in their garage.
Having said that, I think somebody should tell Jerry Seinfeld about this “car,” because, as a Porsche collector and enthusiast, he might get a kick out of it.
