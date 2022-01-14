Abandoned 1973 Porsche 911 Targa Gets First Wash in 22 Years, Still Looks Pretty

The first-generation 911 might not be among the most expensive Porsche classics, but its value is steadily going up each year. But like most classics out there, many first-gen 911s are still spending their retirement years in neglect. This 1973 Targe got lucky and was dragged out of the garage that kept it prisoner for 22 years.
Saved by YouTube's "Superish Mario," this 1973 911 comes from the E and F series era when Porsche equipped its sports cars with a 2.4-liter flat-six (not including the RS, which came with a 2.7-liter). A replacement for the 2.2-liter unit introduced in 1969, the 2.4-liter was offered from 1971 to 1973.
The 911 lineup consisted of three trim levels at the time. There was an entry-level T model, a mid-range E version, and a top-of-the-line S variant. This one's a 911E, which was rated at 165 horsepower when it left the assembly line.
It was slotted right between the T, rated at 130 horsepower (140 horses in the U.S.), and the range-topping S, fitted with a 190-horsepower flat-six.
Just like the S, the E featured mechanical fuel injection, while the T retained a carburetor. However, the entry-level model also had MFI in the United States, hence the slightly higher power rating.
A rare Targa version, this 911 spent a whopping 22 years off the road. Parked next to a couple of old tractors for all this time, it was eventually sold when the owner passed away. And it wasn't driven all that much before that, as the odo shows only 26,000 miles (41,843 km).
Like any car locked up in improper storage, the 911 Targa was coated with a thick layer of dust. So the owner took it almost immediately to "WD Detailing" for thorough cleaning inside and out. Once completed, the process revealed a classic that's actually in very good condition.
Sure, the paint has seen better days and most body panels show noticeable chips and scratches, but it's far from bad given that this sports car is almost 50 years old. And check out how nice that interior is, with almost pristine upholstery.
The engine compartment also seems to be complete and original, but the flat-six no longer runs. On the flip side, the 911 is missing its original Fuchs wheels (but it still has the spare), while the flat decklid has a whale-tail-style unit over it. But needless to say, it can be restored to its original specification rather easily.
While it's not the most desirable 911 classic out there, the 1973 version is usually going for more than $100,000 at auctions across the U.S. In 2021, a 911T went for as much as $134,000, so Targa models in E trim are likely to fetch even more.
Of course, this Porsche here needs more than a good cleaning to become a Concours-ready classic, but the fact that it was dragged out of its resting place after 22 years is a great first step. Check this beauty out in the videos below.
The 911 lineup consisted of three trim levels at the time. There was an entry-level T model, a mid-range E version, and a top-of-the-line S variant. This one's a 911E, which was rated at 165 horsepower when it left the assembly line.
It was slotted right between the T, rated at 130 horsepower (140 horses in the U.S.), and the range-topping S, fitted with a 190-horsepower flat-six.
Just like the S, the E featured mechanical fuel injection, while the T retained a carburetor. However, the entry-level model also had MFI in the United States, hence the slightly higher power rating.
A rare Targa version, this 911 spent a whopping 22 years off the road. Parked next to a couple of old tractors for all this time, it was eventually sold when the owner passed away. And it wasn't driven all that much before that, as the odo shows only 26,000 miles (41,843 km).
Like any car locked up in improper storage, the 911 Targa was coated with a thick layer of dust. So the owner took it almost immediately to "WD Detailing" for thorough cleaning inside and out. Once completed, the process revealed a classic that's actually in very good condition.
Sure, the paint has seen better days and most body panels show noticeable chips and scratches, but it's far from bad given that this sports car is almost 50 years old. And check out how nice that interior is, with almost pristine upholstery.
The engine compartment also seems to be complete and original, but the flat-six no longer runs. On the flip side, the 911 is missing its original Fuchs wheels (but it still has the spare), while the flat decklid has a whale-tail-style unit over it. But needless to say, it can be restored to its original specification rather easily.
While it's not the most desirable 911 classic out there, the 1973 version is usually going for more than $100,000 at auctions across the U.S. In 2021, a 911T went for as much as $134,000, so Targa models in E trim are likely to fetch even more.
Of course, this Porsche here needs more than a good cleaning to become a Concours-ready classic, but the fact that it was dragged out of its resting place after 22 years is a great first step. Check this beauty out in the videos below.