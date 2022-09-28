Even When Filming, Jennifer Aniston Still Goes for a Porsche 911 Targa

Jennifer Aniston drives a Porsche 911 Targa 4 in real life and her love for the vehicle carries over onto the screen, too. Because, while filming for the third season of The Morning Show, the actress hopped in the driver’s seat of a first-generation Porsche 911 Targa, alongside Jon Hamm.
Mad Men star Jon Hamm is to join the third season of Apple TV+'s Emmy-nominated The Morning Show as Paul Marks and he's already started filming. New photos from the set show him joining Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, but there's something else that completely steals the scene – a silver Porsche 911 Targa.
In real life, Jennifer Aniston is a Porsche fan, as she owns a Porsche 911 Targa from the previous generation, the 911.2. But the one used for filming was not one from the recent generations. It looks like they used a 911 Classic, manufactured between 1969 and 1971. The 911 lineup included three trims, the base model T, the mid-range E, and the top-of-the-range S. The one Jen used for filming was the latter version. It is powered by a 2.2-liter air-cooled flat-six, rated at 177 horsepower (180 horsepower).
The German sports car brand seems to be a top favorite among the cast of Friends, with all of them but David Schwimmer owning one. It might be because they had one on set, a 1985 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa 3.2. And it turns out Jen’s love for the car brought it to her most recent TV show, for which she is also an executive producer, alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon. On the show, Jen was also behind the wheel of an Audi A6 C8, which you can see in our gallery.
The newsroom drama was originally renewed for a third season this January, but it will come with a new showrunner and new cast members. So far, there's no premiere date or any information on the relationship between Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy and Jon Hamm's character, but one thing we know for sure – the Porsche 911 Targa is a scene-stealer.
