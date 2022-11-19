The 2.4-Liter Porsche 911: The F-Body Neunelfer’s Swan Song

The commercial success of the 356 encouraged Porsche to develop a larger, more comfortable, better handling, and more powerful replacement for the Stuttgart-based automaker’s first production model. The F-body 911 rolled out in 1964 with the O series, which came with 2.0-liter powerplants. Multiple improvements later, Germany’s best-known sports car manufacturer introduced the 2.4-liter E series in 1971.