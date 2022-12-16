Arctic White Rolls Cullinan Is Subtle, Right up Until the Coach Doors Open to Purple

Up until the very last moment before the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue or 735-hp BMW XM Label Red hit the market and kick off the aftermarket realm’s customization and personalization party, there are a couple of ultra-luxury super-SUVs that still have nothing to worry about.
The Lambo Urus super-SUV and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury CUV are the kings and queens of the aftermarket realm, at least as far as the Americana side of the business is concerned. Nothing beats them at standing out in the mall crawler crowd, not even the freshly arrived Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared, which is probably too lifted to even notice these potential rivals.
As such, everyone still tries to present others with the best Lambo Urus or Rolls-Royce Cullinan build. Such is also the case with San Diego-based Champion Motoring, a provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, which recently prepared a fashionably outrageous Cullinan for sale. And folks who see it solely from the outside might think this Rolls is way too subtle for its own sake – as we are not even dealing with the 591-horsepower Black Badge, but rather with the ‘normal’ version.
That one has the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 churning out ‘merely’ 563 horsepower – if anyone is interested in potential technical specifications. The dealership does not present any, and instead, the company is more preoccupied with claiming that we are dealing with a brand-new, bespoke 2022 model year example dressed up in Arctic White and featuring partially contrasting wheels.
Other highlights include the executive rear seating arrangement, the available refrigerator, and the White Piano Wood trim of the fully loaded interior. Now, all this is normal for a one–of–one Rolls–Royce Cullinan, but we cannot beat the elephant around the bush anymore. This Culli looks subtle – but only from the outside. Open the coach doors and you’ll be met by a ritzy, purple interior that would make any Mopar fan go plum crazy in an instant!
