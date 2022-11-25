This Safari-Style 997 Is No Porsche 911 Dakar, But It’s Rarer and More Affordable to Boot

Inspired by the 953 and 959, the Dakar can be considered the second-wildest 911 after the street-legal GT1. The only problem with it, however, is the $220,000 asking price for a Carrera 4 GTS on stilts. On the upside, it’s a rare breed, with production limited to 2,500 units worldwide.
The 911 we’re covering today is even rarer, though. A one-off build that started life out in the guise of a 997-generation Carrera S, the Safari-style 911 ticks almost all the right boxes. Currently going for $30,911 (nice!) after seven bids on Bring a Trailer, chassis WP0AB29946S741812 shows 55,357 miles (89,088 kilometers) on the clock, which is nothing for a 997.
Presented with a clean history report and a clean title in the seller’s name, this all-road sports car was acquired by the seller in 2019. Subsequently modified in Safari fashion, the 2006 model flaunts custom bumper overriders and front wheel arch extensions. Finished in Seal Gray Metallic, the rear-engined sports car also rocks a custom roof rack with aluminum rails and driving lights, skid plates, a custom rear spoiler, bi-xenon headlights, window tint, and cool-looking black and red graphics.
A scratch in the windshield and a ding in the passenger door are noted, which is hardly a surprise given this build’s capability off the beaten path. Equipped with 17-inch Braid wheels and 225/65 rubber boots from BFG, the Neunelfer stops on a dime thanks to cross-drilled and vented rotors complemented by factory-issue brake calipers. The additional ground clearance is the result of JRZ RS Pro coilovers with external reservoirs, backed up by RSS and BBI componentry. Currently sitting 10 inches above the ground, this fellow is equipped with the well-known M97 sixer.
The 3.8-liter boxer was originally rated at 355 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm), numbers that may not seem all that impressive compared to the force-fed engine in the Dakar. Be that as it may, the naturally-aspirated M97.01 sounds a bit nicer than the DKKA in the fabulous-looking Dakar.
Breathing out through a Gundo-hack exhaust with Fabspeed carbon-fiber tips, the engine had its ignition coils and motor mounts replaced under current ownership. Unfortunately for prospective bidders, the seller hasn’t mentioned if the IMS bearing was replaced for additional peace of mind.
Save for the questionable-looking MOMO steering wheel devoid of a driver’s airbag, the interior is a rather tasteful affair. The original shifter is out in favor of a CAE unit, the door handles were replaced with GT3-style door pulls, and the Recaro Sportster GT seats are joined by red seatbelts.
That being said, the auction will end Friday, December 2nd, at 12:43 am.
