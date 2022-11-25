TechArt Brings Out the Feline Within the Porsche 911 Turbo S With GTstreet R Art Car

TechArt has taken the Manila Auto Salon 2022 in the Philippines, which runs between November 24 and 27 at the SMX Convention Center, by storm with a one-off creation, dubbed the GTstreet R Art Car.
Like its name implies, it is a true ‘art car,’ which has Ronald Ventura behind it. The contemporary artist, known for his painting and sculptures with “complex layering of images and varied styles,” who is also the owner of the vehicle, has used the front hood as a blank canvas, painting an intricate image of a tiger on it.
The rest of the tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S mixes yellow as the base color with black accents, and sports a few aftermarket enhancements, because it is the work of TechArt after all. It has a more prominent chin spoiler, modified rear bumper, new diffuser, and a large wing-out back. The forged wheels are from the Formula VI series, and together with the sports exhaust system, they round off the makeover, as far as the exterior is concerned anyway.
No images of the cabin have been released at the time of writing, but TechArt claims that it has “bespoke trim,” as well as a sports steering wheel with “deviated stitching.” Our two cents would be on a similar color combo to the one used on the outside, and while that might sound realistic, keep in mind that it is pure assumption.
TechArt’s usual upgrades for the 992 generation of the Porsche 911 Turbo S also include a power bump by 59 hp (60 ps / 44 kW) and 74 lb-ft (100 Nm) of torque. This means that the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six would be good for 700 hp (710 ps / 522 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). The stock model, which uses the brand’s eight-speed PDK, and all-wheel drive, brags about doing the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 2.6 seconds when had with the Sport Chrono Package, before topping out at 205 mph (330 kph).
