Porsche Supercup Will Be the Formula 1 Support Series Until 2030 After Contract Extension

Porsche and Formula One have announced that the world's most expensive form of motorsport will continue to have the Porsche Supercup as its support series until 2030. We are writing about an eight-year contract extension that was recently signed, and it means that the Porsche Supercup will continue to be a part of the racing calendar at some events.
As you may already be aware, Formula 1 has several support series that involve another racing series having its cars on the track before the main event.
In the case of the Porsche Supercup, for the 2023 season, the racing series will be a part of eight European Formula 1 weekends, along with two individual rounds of the Porsche Carrera Cup Japan and Porsche Carrera Cup Asia.
In other words, ten Formula 1 races from the 2023 season will have Porsche's Supercup or Carrera Cup cars competing on the track on the same weekend as the F1 machines, but without sharing the track.
The support program has 28 permanent spots for registered racers, and all those will be battling out on track with the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, that has 510 metric horsepower (502 horsepower) on tap.
Depending on the capacity of the track, as well as other factors, additional guest drivers may also enroll in one or several races. For example, at most of last season's Porsche Supercup races, fans were treated to 32 Porsche 911 vehicles racing on the track, instead of just 28.
The 31 Supercup season will kick off in May 2023 at Imola, Italy. The next race after that is in Monte Carlo, followed by Austria's Spielberg track, the Silverstone track in the UK, the Hungaroring, Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort, and Monza. The calendar is subject to change depending on various factors, but this is the intended schedule for now.
Porsche's Supercup has been a part of Formula One weekends for more than 30 years, with the series becoming a regular fixture since 1993. Both parties are happy with the contract extension, as their representatives have noted.
In the case of the Porsche Supercup, for the 2023 season, the racing series will be a part of eight European Formula 1 weekends, along with two individual rounds of the Porsche Carrera Cup Japan and Porsche Carrera Cup Asia.
In other words, ten Formula 1 races from the 2023 season will have Porsche's Supercup or Carrera Cup cars competing on the track on the same weekend as the F1 machines, but without sharing the track.
The support program has 28 permanent spots for registered racers, and all those will be battling out on track with the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, that has 510 metric horsepower (502 horsepower) on tap.
Depending on the capacity of the track, as well as other factors, additional guest drivers may also enroll in one or several races. For example, at most of last season's Porsche Supercup races, fans were treated to 32 Porsche 911 vehicles racing on the track, instead of just 28.
The 31 Supercup season will kick off in May 2023 at Imola, Italy. The next race after that is in Monte Carlo, followed by Austria's Spielberg track, the Silverstone track in the UK, the Hungaroring, Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort, and Monza. The calendar is subject to change depending on various factors, but this is the intended schedule for now.
Porsche's Supercup has been a part of Formula One weekends for more than 30 years, with the series becoming a regular fixture since 1993. Both parties are happy with the contract extension, as their representatives have noted.