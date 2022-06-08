Michael Fassbender's Road to Le Mans Will Reach Its Highlight This Weekend

Michael Fassbender is set to make his debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend, which will conclude three years of intense preparation for the event. The Irish-German star known from productions such as X-Men, Inglorious Basters, and many other Hollywood blockbusters had dreamt of competing in this race for years, and he is eager to see the green flag at the Circuit de la Sarthe.
Just like one does not simply walk into Mordor, one does not simply enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Instead, a driver who is interested in competing in this event must also have a fair bit of experience before being allowed to race.
Every competing team is spending a sizeable amount of money to be there, and you cannot have a rookie enter the event and risk crashing into one of the favorites.
In the case of Michael Fassbender, he has entered various endurance competitions across the world in the past few years. Some of the events were part of a YouTube series called "Road to Le Mans," which you may have heard about.
The series has 24 episodes to date, which have accumulated over 75 million views in its day. It was not all fun and games, as the series has documented the highs and lows of Fassbender's racing career. After three years, he stated that he has learned what it takes to be competitive, not just what it means to contest a race weekend and be competitive.
Fassbender's story in endurance racing, as well as with Porsche, started on a long-haul flight from London to Los Angeles, where he met Patrick Dempsey.
The fellow actor, who is also a team co-owner, as well as a former Le Mans driver, must have told Fassbender about what it is like to compete, and Michael was sold. It did not take long for Dempsey to put Fassbender in contact with Porsche Motorsport Marketing, and the match was made.
Anyone interested in following Fassbender's steps must enter the Porsche Driving Experience, and then move on to the Porsche Racing Experience. After a season in the Porsche Sports Cup in Germany, as well as competing in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Michael Fassbender was deemed ready for endurance racing.
The Heidelberg-born Hollywood star went on to compete in the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) for two seasons. During his debut at Le Mans, Fassbender had to take a simulator test ahead of the first competitive outing at the famous circuit. With all those steps behind him, Fassbender is now ready to race in the big event at the Circuit de la Sarthe.
If you intend to follow the race this weekend, Michael Fasbender will be in the No. 93 Porsche 911 RSR, fielded by the Proton Competition team in the GTE-Am category. He will share the care with Matt Campbell and Zacharie Robichon.
