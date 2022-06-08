2024 Audi S4 Catches Breath of Fresh Air in the Alps, Reveals One Ugly Steering Wheel

Unlike BMW, Audi has nailed the big grille design, but it appears that it is now failing in the steering wheel department. Before saying that it doesn’t matter, it actually does, because it is one of the things that owners see, and touch the most, and the one equipping the 2024 Audi S4 Avant isn’t the prettiest we’ve seen.
Shared with the Q4 e-tron, alongside several other gizmos, it looks odd with its flat top and bottom, and spoke shape. And speaking of odd things, if you look behind it, you will see a tablet-like digital instrument cluster, next to the free-standing infotainment system.
Most of the dashboard panel is under wraps, but even so, we can see that the center console is somewhat similar to that equipping its electric high-riding sibling mentioned above. The pictured prototype also reveals its door cards, front sports seats, and black leather upholstery. Additional details remain a mystery for now, but you do know what else to expect, don’t you? Different upholstery and trim, special sub-menus in the screens, and a plethora of ‘S line’ badges.
Setting it apart from the normal A4 Avant models on the outside will be the sportier-looking front and rear bumpers, bigger tailgate-mounted spoiler, and the usual logos. The upcoming S4 Avant will have quad exhaust pipes too, bigger wheels with exclusive patterns, uprated brakes, and will sit closer to the road.
The current S4 uses a twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 for international markets, making 349 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and quattro all-wheel drive, enabling a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.4 seconds, and a top speed capped at 155 mph (250 kph). It is possible that the new generation, expected in early 2023, will feature the same engine, albeit with mild-hybrid assistance, and slightly more power.
