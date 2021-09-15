1,400 HP Audi S4 Avant Is Pure European Muscle, Needs Half a Mile to Hit Nearly 190 Mph

3 Old Opel Kadett Sleeper Drag Races Audi RS6, Goes All In

Unless you’re aiming really high, like Bugatti Chiron or Koenigsegg Regera high, then chances are that this old Audi S4 Avant is more powerful than your dream ride. 10 photos



It may not have the looks to prove it, which is more than alright with us, but this Audi S4 Avant , part of the B5 generation that saw the light of day between 1997 and 2001, is an absolute beast.The original twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 engine, hooked up to a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission from ZF, developing 261 hp (265 ps / 195) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, was enough to rocket it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.6 seconds, from a standstill. Top speed was electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).However, the old mill is long gone from this grey sleeper, as instead, it has embraced its RS side , with a punchier V6 power unit, understood to have been sourced from an RS4. The forced induction lump boasts a long list of modified internals, allowing it to pump out a neck-snapping 1,400 horsepower. An all-wheel drive system was definitely needed to help it cope with all that power, but even so, taming it is quite hard under heavy acceleration, as demonstrated on film below.Said to have been the work of TTD, a German tuner, this Audi S4 Avant is a true fire-spitting monster. Firing up the engine may take a few tries, but once it gets going, it can smoke most machines on four wheels, regardless of the make and model. The half-mile numbers demonstrate its jaw-dropping performance, as at the end of the final run, it hit nearly 305 kph or almost 190 mph. The clock stopped at 17.3 seconds, but it also managed to do 15.8 seconds, with a 267 kph (166 mph) exit speed.