2024 Audi A4 Avant Gets Digitally Stripped of Its Camo, Reveals the Russian Doll Design

Having seen quite a few prototypes of the all-new Audi A4 testing in different environments, were you curious to see how it looks beneath the fake skin? Well, wonder no more, as the camouflage has been unofficially peeled off.
Signed by Kolesa, these renderings provide a semi-realistic look into the styling of the upcoming B10. Up front, it is somewhat similar to the testers, with the overall shape of the bumper, upper and lower grilles, and side air intakes being almost spot on. The headlights, however, are different on the real car.
Since Audi has yet to equip the prototypes with the final production taillights, the pixel manipulator looked at other models in the company’s stable for inspiration. Thus, these have a horizontal shape, and are linked together by a light strip. The tailgate, and spoiler seem to be on the realistic side, whereas the bumper, diffuser, and fake exhaust trim have a ‘trust me, bro’ approach. The same can be said about the lines running across the sides too.
In case you forgot, the 2024 Audi A4 will be the last of its kind to pack internal combustion engines. Europe should get at least one diesel, whereas in North America, it will be offered with gasoline units solely, some of which will be partially electrified. Expect mild- and plug-in hybrids, as well as a full-blown RS 4, it too said to feature some sort of electrification.
The German auto marque might up the ante with a battery-electric variant, presumably adding the e-tron suffix, though if this is correct, then it could be underpinned by a different platform than the updated MLB, on which the upcoming A4 is understood to be built around.
With production of the B9 generation Audi A4 supposedly ending next year, the B10 might be due in the first half of 2023. By the time it makes its way over here, it will launch as a 2024 model in all likelihood.
Since Audi has yet to equip the prototypes with the final production taillights, the pixel manipulator looked at other models in the company’s stable for inspiration. Thus, these have a horizontal shape, and are linked together by a light strip. The tailgate, and spoiler seem to be on the realistic side, whereas the bumper, diffuser, and fake exhaust trim have a ‘trust me, bro’ approach. The same can be said about the lines running across the sides too.
In case you forgot, the 2024 Audi A4 will be the last of its kind to pack internal combustion engines. Europe should get at least one diesel, whereas in North America, it will be offered with gasoline units solely, some of which will be partially electrified. Expect mild- and plug-in hybrids, as well as a full-blown RS 4, it too said to feature some sort of electrification.
The German auto marque might up the ante with a battery-electric variant, presumably adding the e-tron suffix, though if this is correct, then it could be underpinned by a different platform than the updated MLB, on which the upcoming A4 is understood to be built around.
With production of the B9 generation Audi A4 supposedly ending next year, the B10 might be due in the first half of 2023. By the time it makes its way over here, it will launch as a 2024 model in all likelihood.