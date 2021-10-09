5 Porche's Design Boss Is Not Against an Electric 911, Just Do Not Expect It Too Soon

2 Strosek Wants Back on Your Bedroom Wall With Its New Modified Porsche 911 (964)

1 Rare RUF CTR2 Is a Porsche on Steroids, Doesn't Come Cheap

More on this:

Porsche and Actor Michael Fassbender Release Season 3 of the Road to Le Mans

A brand new season of the Road to Le Mans has just been released by Porsche featuring actor and automotive enthusiast Michael Fassbender. 6 photos

Now in its third season, the Road to Le Mans has followed Michael Fassbender (most know him for his starring roles in films like Steve Jobs, Prometheus, or the X-Men franchise) and



Last season, his team competed in the European Le Mans Series inside of the LMGTE class with a Porsche 911 RSR-17. Though very fast,



In fact, over the course of the last three seasons and 22 races, the actor has yet to even make it onto the podium. It's this lack of success that led the team to abandon the effort to race at the 2021 Le Mans race.



Still, enough skill was demonstrated both by Fassbender and the racing team in general that they're back at it in the ELMS in hopes that they can qualify for entry into the 2022 Le Mans competition.



In this first episode released on YouTube (video below) we see the team figuring out the new car, a Porsche 911 RSR-19 and its brand new tires, Goodyears instead of Michelins.



In addition to these major shifts from one platform and tire compound to another, the team has changed as well. A brand new team manager has taken over and that required adjustments throughout the effort.



Despite those difficulties, the team finds a setup that allows them to qualify in 5th position before the race on Sunday. Before a single lap can be completed there are multiple crashes, but Fassbender keeps his team in the race.



After a successful stint and then another by his relief, Fassbender is spun during his second stint which damages the car and kills hope of a podium finish.



So, here you are, a fantastic series and provides behind the scenes insight that's hard to get elseware.



Now in its third season, the Road to Le Mans has followed Michael Fassbender (most know him for his starring roles in films like Steve Jobs, Prometheus, or the X-Men franchise) and his relationship with Porsche . What many don't know is that he's a passionate racecar driver too.Last season, his team competed in the European Le Mans Series inside of the LMGTE class with a Porsche 911 RSR-17. Though very fast, Fassbender was unable to score a victory.In fact, over the course of the last three seasons and 22 races, the actor has yet to even make it onto the podium. It's this lack of success that led the team to abandon the effort to race at the 2021 Le Mans race.Still, enough skill was demonstrated both by Fassbender and the racing team in general that they're back at it in the ELMS in hopes that they can qualify for entry into the 2022 Le Mans competition.In this first episode released on YouTube (video below) we see the team figuring out the new car, a Porsche 911 RSR-19 and its brand new tires, Goodyears instead of Michelins.In addition to these major shifts from one platform and tire compound to another, the team has changed as well. A brand new team manager has taken over and that required adjustments throughout the effort.Despite those difficulties, the team finds a setup that allows them to qualify in 5th position before the race on Sunday. Before a single lap can be completed there are multiple crashes, but Fassbender keeps his team in the race.After a successful stint and then another by his relief, Fassbender is spun during his second stint which damages the car and kills hope of a podium finish.So, here you are, a fantastic series and provides behind the scenes insight that's hard to get elseware.