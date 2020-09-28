30 Years Later, U.S. Porsche Carrera Cup Fans Are Finally Getting the Action

One of the most prestigious one-make racing series out there, the Porsche Carrera Cup, is almost ready to set up its tenth worldwide appearance – in North America, where it will act as the flagship one-make cup championships for the local Porsche Motorsport Pyramid - with the company also promising availability of the latest (and yet unreleased) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racer.
While not exactly the closely-related Porsche Supercup, the second tier Carrera Cup does have a lot to show for itself in North America, including direct Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA) management and the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) taking care of official business – it acts as the sanctioning body, handles track stewardship, etc.
So, with all these important aspects already taken care of, all is left for the Porsche racing enthusiasts is to get in shape with training for the season opener programmed in March next year at the Sebring International Raceway. The first season will be comprised of a 16-round series taking place at eight venues across the eastern United States and Canada – from the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park to Watkins Glen and from the Toronto Indy to the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
The format is already known from other Carrera Cup venues such as the original one in Germany, or its other siblings from France, Japan, Australia, or Australia, among others. Each race lasts for exactly 45 minutes, there are season-long championships for both driver and team, and the racers can enter one of three classes: Pro, Pro-Am and Rookie.
While the Pro class is self-explanatory, the major fan appeal towards the Porsche Carrera Cup mostly has to do with the easy access into the racing world via the Pro-Am class – “gentleman” drivers (somebody who does not make a living out of competing) are a regular fixture of these series.
Also, the Rookie class is a great way to hone the driving skills from a young age, as only those aged 23 or less are counted towards its standings. In addition, they are also automatically included into the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Junior program, which comes with its own perks. For example, there are additional training tools, as well as the opportunity to represent the region at the season-ending annual Porsche Junior Shootout held in Germany.
