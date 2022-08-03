Nothing Can Distract Mr. McDreamy From His Racing. Well, Maybe a Leaf Blower Can

The first question that comes to mind when you read about an actor who later becomes a racing driver is: when did he develop such a passion? Patrick Dempsey's love for cars was an early seed, planted by his father (also a short track racer) and nurtured by his childhood hometown, Lewiston, Maine.
Patrick first stepped into the racing world not behind the steering wheel, as we would have expected, but with two skis on his feet, winning a state slalom championship in his home state. The insatiable need for performance forced him to learn how to ski, ride a unicycle, juggle, then perform, and that finally lead him to start his career as an actor.
Around the age of 18, Patrick was captivated by a friend's poster depicting a Porsche 911 with a finlike rear spoiler. That was when he realized that the silhouette of the Porsche attracted him, just like a magnet. Three years later, he debuted in his first film, the comedy Can't buy me love, after which he used all his money to buy his first car, a 1963 Porsche 356.
Since then, Patrick Dempsey participated in some of the leading world races, such as Rolex Sports Car Series, 24 Le Mans, Maserati Trofeo World Series, and Porsche Supercup, until 2016, when he retired.
As said, Patrick felt a connection with the Porsche brand from an early age, and that was followed by an official partnership in 2013, when he became a member of the Porsche motorsport family. In 2021 he became the image of the Porsche Design Eyewear brand.
Today, Porsche validates its brand membership through a flash interview with short questions whose answers are full of meaning.
treasured possession was, Patrick didn't hesitate to answer that his Porsche 356 is the thing closest to his soul.
With a great sense of humor, the actor joked about the one thing he could never do in a 911: surf a 30-meter wave. As for the most significant moment in his life behind the wheel of a 911, it was obvious that the answer would be: "Racing Le Mans."
What you may not know about Patrick Dempsey is that his favorite movie is Round Midnight by Bertrand Tavernier, his favorite book is American Nations by Colin Woodard, and the fact that he admires Marcus Aurelius. In addition, he loves to ride on the Pacific Coast Highway from Carmel-by-the-Sea to San Simeon, he feels that he belongs to the mountains, and if he were to go to a desert island, the three things he would take would be an umbrella, a knife, and fishing hooks (classy).
On a deeper note, kindness or someone saying hello are the little things that make him happy, while his most valuable advice is to remember our roots: "Never forget where you came from."
Throughout his life, Patrick Dempsey demonstrated how perseverance and faith can carry you on the paths you need to be on, provided you don't let anything distract you. But do you know the one thing that can distract Patrick Dempsey? A leaf blower.
You can read the entire interview in the press release section attached below.
Patrick first stepped into the racing world not behind the steering wheel, as we would have expected, but with two skis on his feet, winning a state slalom championship in his home state. The insatiable need for performance forced him to learn how to ski, ride a unicycle, juggle, then perform, and that finally lead him to start his career as an actor.
Around the age of 18, Patrick was captivated by a friend's poster depicting a Porsche 911 with a finlike rear spoiler. That was when he realized that the silhouette of the Porsche attracted him, just like a magnet. Three years later, he debuted in his first film, the comedy Can't buy me love, after which he used all his money to buy his first car, a 1963 Porsche 356.
Since then, Patrick Dempsey participated in some of the leading world races, such as Rolex Sports Car Series, 24 Le Mans, Maserati Trofeo World Series, and Porsche Supercup, until 2016, when he retired.
As said, Patrick felt a connection with the Porsche brand from an early age, and that was followed by an official partnership in 2013, when he became a member of the Porsche motorsport family. In 2021 he became the image of the Porsche Design Eyewear brand.
Today, Porsche validates its brand membership through a flash interview with short questions whose answers are full of meaning.
treasured possession was, Patrick didn't hesitate to answer that his Porsche 356 is the thing closest to his soul.
With a great sense of humor, the actor joked about the one thing he could never do in a 911: surf a 30-meter wave. As for the most significant moment in his life behind the wheel of a 911, it was obvious that the answer would be: "Racing Le Mans."
What you may not know about Patrick Dempsey is that his favorite movie is Round Midnight by Bertrand Tavernier, his favorite book is American Nations by Colin Woodard, and the fact that he admires Marcus Aurelius. In addition, he loves to ride on the Pacific Coast Highway from Carmel-by-the-Sea to San Simeon, he feels that he belongs to the mountains, and if he were to go to a desert island, the three things he would take would be an umbrella, a knife, and fishing hooks (classy).
On a deeper note, kindness or someone saying hello are the little things that make him happy, while his most valuable advice is to remember our roots: "Never forget where you came from."
Throughout his life, Patrick Dempsey demonstrated how perseverance and faith can carry you on the paths you need to be on, provided you don't let anything distract you. But do you know the one thing that can distract Patrick Dempsey? A leaf blower.
You can read the entire interview in the press release section attached below.