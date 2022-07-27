Porsche Reportedly Plans to Buy 50% of Red Bull F1, Official Announcement Imminent

Formula 1’s worst-kept secret has been reportedly confirmed by antitrust authorities in Morocco. Although not publicly available, documents filed by Porsche with Le Conseil de la Concurrence on July 8th reveal a 10-year partnership with Red Bull Racing’s Formula 1 team, a very promising partnership that includes a 50-percent stake in Red Bull Racing’s team.
Alongside Audi, the German automaker from Zuffenhausen intends to return to the top flight of motorized sports in 2026. That year, new engine regulations will be introduced, regulations designed to be as attractive as possible. The MGU-H, an extremely complex and expensive component designed to convert wasted heat into electrical energy, will be discarded.
Hybrid power from the MGU-K will be increased to 350 kW, converting to 476 ps or 469 imperial horsepower. The 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 will soldier on pretty much unchanged, although the FIA plans to make the switch to 100-percent synthetic fuel. Many peeps mistakenly believe these fuels don’t emit any kind of carbon dioxide and other yucky stuff. In this context, 100-percent synthetic fuel is made from a carbon capture system, non-food biomass, or municipal waste. That might not sound impressive, but greenhouse emissions will go down by 65 percent over gasoline.
These changes alone will reset the pecking order in 2026, similarly to how the 2022 aero and tire regulations have propelled Scuderia Ferrari and Red Bull above Mercedes-AMG. The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile further intends to shrink Formula 1 cars in 2026. Weight savings are possible as well, and the FIA also wants to significantly reduce that pesky aerodynamic drag.
Turning our attention back to the Porsche-Red Bull collaboration, motorsport-total.com reports that both parties wanted to formalize the project three weeks ago, during the Austrian Grand Prix. That didn’t happen because the FIA Motorsport World Council failed to approve the engine regulations on June 29th as originally planned. The partnership should go official on August 4th, a few days after the Hungarian GP.
