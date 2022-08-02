Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Go for a Ride in His 50th Anniversary Shelby Cobra

In 2012, half a century after the release of the very first Cobra, the manufacturer created a limited-edition 50th Anniversary model. And Ashton Kutcher owns one and uses it for casual rides in Los Angeles, California, with his wife, Mila Kunis.
Ashton Kutcher talked about his passion for cars several times. He told Jay Leno, “I’m a big American muscle car guy.” He added: “I really like a big block, I like it loud, I like it fast.”
Because of that, his garage includes a variety of models, ranging from a Chevrolet Volt and Impala SS to a Toyota Prius, Fisker Karma, a 2022 Hummer EV, and a Tesla Model S.
But there’s something else parked in Ashton Kutcher’s garage: a 2012 50th Anniversary edition of the 1962 Shelby Cobra roadster (CSX8000). The former That 70s Show star took his wife (and former co-star) out for a ride in Los Angeles, California, enjoying the weather.
The Shelby Cobra is one of the most appreciated (and copied) designs of all time. Shelby announced a limited-edition 50th Anniversary model in 2012. Only 50 such units rolled off the assembly line.
The anniversary version was available via Barrett-Jackson, using the CSX8000 chassis, with prices starting at $69,995 for a fiberglass- or $134,995 for an aluminum-bodied car. If you think that’s quite expensive – it is. But collectors jumped at the opportunity and all 50 units were sold out within 48 hours. It is unclear if Ashton Kutcher managed to snatch one then or bought it later.
The 50th Anniversary Cobra comes with premium "Shelby Black" paint, with Rosso high-quality leather wine-color interior, and floor and trunk mats with "50th Anniversary" embroidered on them. In addition, each Shelby comes with commemorative 50th anniversary badging. The base package included a 289 cu in (4.7-liter) V8 Ford engine.
Given his love for cars, Ashton couldn't have missed on this little gem, and he and Mila looked very happy and comfortable in their beautiful roadster.
Because of that, his garage includes a variety of models, ranging from a Chevrolet Volt and Impala SS to a Toyota Prius, Fisker Karma, a 2022 Hummer EV, and a Tesla Model S.
But there’s something else parked in Ashton Kutcher’s garage: a 2012 50th Anniversary edition of the 1962 Shelby Cobra roadster (CSX8000). The former That 70s Show star took his wife (and former co-star) out for a ride in Los Angeles, California, enjoying the weather.
The Shelby Cobra is one of the most appreciated (and copied) designs of all time. Shelby announced a limited-edition 50th Anniversary model in 2012. Only 50 such units rolled off the assembly line.
The anniversary version was available via Barrett-Jackson, using the CSX8000 chassis, with prices starting at $69,995 for a fiberglass- or $134,995 for an aluminum-bodied car. If you think that’s quite expensive – it is. But collectors jumped at the opportunity and all 50 units were sold out within 48 hours. It is unclear if Ashton Kutcher managed to snatch one then or bought it later.
The 50th Anniversary Cobra comes with premium "Shelby Black" paint, with Rosso high-quality leather wine-color interior, and floor and trunk mats with "50th Anniversary" embroidered on them. In addition, each Shelby comes with commemorative 50th anniversary badging. The base package included a 289 cu in (4.7-liter) V8 Ford engine.
Given his love for cars, Ashton couldn't have missed on this little gem, and he and Mila looked very happy and comfortable in their beautiful roadster.