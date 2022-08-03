Lamborghini Is Being Patient About an All-Electric Future-Synthetic Fuel May Be an Option

Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy,-based Lamborghini is not focused on the European Union's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles for manufacturers of its size by 2036.
While other automakers plan to go all-electric by 2030, including parent company Volkswagen AG, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann is clinging to a very slim hope the European Parliament will change its all-electric posture and allow cars running on a carbon-neutral synthetic fuel to be produced and sold.
“If this is not going to happen, we will be fully electric by the latest beginning the 2030s,” he said, according to Tech Crunch.
Lamborghini's first electric model is planned for 2028.
For the big automakers, the cost of transforming from a gas-powered manufacturer to an EV manufacturer is staggering. Volkswagen alone may be spending upwards of $100 billion (98 billion euros) to bring electric vehicles to market. For a niche market, low-volume manufacturer like Lamborghini, the cost may not be quite as exorbitant as they rely less on robotics and other automated assembly functions.
For now, it appears the future of gasoline-powered vehicles is of no concern at all as the company moves full speed ahead by introducing the Huracan Sterrato, a bulky, off-road version of its V10-powered coupe, later this year.
The company stands firm in its place in the gasoline-powered supercar market for good reason. They are celebrating the best six months since Ferruccio Lamborghini founded the company in 1963. In terms of production, turnover, and profitability, the company posted impressive numbers when other mass-market manufacturers experienced supply chain issues and parts shortages that led to production cuts.
Worldwide auto sales reached 5,090 vehicles for the first six months of the year, representing a 4.9% increase from the first half of 2021. Operating profitability reached $432 million ($425 million euro), a 69.6% increase over the same period.
