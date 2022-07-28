Playboi Carti's New Whip Is a Blue Lamborghini Urus With a Widebody Kit

There’s nothing like the elegance of an SUV that is also fast, powerful, and exotic-looking, and the Lamborghini Urus checks all the boxes. Which is why it was also Playboi Carti’s latest addition to his collection.
Rapper Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, is the latest celebrity to opt for a Lamborghini Urus. The only SUV in Lamborghini’s current lineup, the Urus has become a go-to option for celebrities, be it athletes or artists.
Why, you might ask? First, it’s the brand. Lamborghini is known to create breathtaking supercars that would turn every head once you pressed the gas pedal. The one behind the wheel also gets performance that matches the looks.
And the Urus embodies all of that. As remarkable as any other car from the Italian brand’s lineup, the SUV is put in motion by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, paired up to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, delivering 641 hp (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels.
Thanks to these figures, when it was introduced in 2018, the Lamborghini Urus was the fastest SUV out there, taking it about 3.6 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero, according to the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based brand. It's no longer the fastest SUV, but it still remains pretty high in the ranking. It also has a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
Carti worked with famous dealer RD Whittington, owner of celebrity dealership Wires Only in Los Angeles and Miami, for his brand-new ride, which comes with blue exterior paint and a Widebody kit from 1016 Industries.
The video, shared on Wires Only’s official account, also gives us a glimpse of the cabin. Luckily, it looks like the 25-year-old rapper opted for a blue-black color combo for the interior, giving it a more cohesive and elegant outcome instead of creating an outrageously colorful cabin.
Besides the Urus, Playboi Carti's garage hosts a Lamborghini Huracan, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Mercedes-Benz G 550, and a Ferrari 488 GTB.
