Inter Milan Striker Lautaro Martinez Visits Lamborghini to Configure His Next Urus SUV

At just 24 years old, Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez is one of the most dynamic scorers at his position in soccer. After a three-year stint at Racing Club in Argentina, Martinez, whose nickname is “The Bull”, moved to Inter Milan where he’s been playing since 2018, scoring a total of 58 goals in 135 appearances.
According to Transfermarkt, he’s currently valued at €75 million ($76 million) and he reportedly makes roughly $7 million per year, which means he can easily afford a couple of supercars, maybe a few luxury cars too.
He’s been seen with a Volvo XC90 and a Porsche 718 Boxster GTS, but more recently, he visited Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata Bolognese factory, where he configured his future Urus SUV. However, when asked what his favorite Lamborghini model was, the Inter Milan star went with the Huracan STO, which should come as no surprise.
While at the factory, Martinez visited the Huracan STO production line, as well as the upholstery line, where Lamborghini interiors are made.
At the end of his tour, “The Bull” agreed to a quick interview, which you can see in the video below.
Since a plug-in hybrid variant of the Urus is still in development (prototypes have only recently been spotted), the only version Martinez could purchase is the original 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 model, which is good for 641 hp (650 ps). With the aid of an 8-speed ZF 8HP automatic gearbox, the Urus can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds, before maxing out at 190 mph (306 kph).
It’s quite fast, to say the least, but nowhere near as agile as that Huracan STO, which matches Martinez’s personality on the soccer pitch perfectly – the Argentine is quick, agile and technically gifted, with solid dribbling skills and an excellent finishing ability.
In the past, he’s cited Columbian striker Radamel Falcao as one of his major influences, and we can definitely see the similarities.
