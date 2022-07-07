Kerry Katona Shows Her and Her Fiancé's Matching Lambos, Clarifies She's "Not Bragging"

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona had a very difficult time at the end of last year when thieves targeted and stole two of her cars. But now it looks like everything is back on track and Katona revealed her green Lambo matching her fiancé's.
Right before Christmas last year, a very desperate Kerry Katona hopped on social media to ask her followers for help. She explained that, while she was out Christmas shopping with her children, thieves stole her Range Rover. Not long after, she went online again to reveal someone stole her fiancé's car, a Mercedes-AMG C 63 S.
But now things are looking up, and the 41-year-old British singer and her fiancé, Ryan Mahoney, have matching Lambos. In a five-minute video posted on her Instagram account, Kerry Katona shared that she’s “not bragging” about her new rides, that “this is about resilience!”
She went on to detail how she's bounced back from hardships including two bankruptcies, failed marriages, and “almost dying” amid her addiction battle. She shared she was incredibly proud and blessed, and that it’s all because “hard work” pays off. She said to “always believe in yourself and work hard and if you do something like that you can end up getting something like this."
The new vehicles are two green Lamborghinis, a Urus and what seems to be the 2022 LP780-4 Ultimae. The latter comes with a powerful 6.5-liter V12 engine which sends 770 horsepower (780 ps) and a maximum torque of 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) to all wheels via a seven-speed automatic ISR gearbox. It can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in merely 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 221 mph (355 kph).
When it comes to the Urus, it's the only SUV in Lamborghini's current lineup. Under the hood, there's a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine which sends 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It takes just 3.6 seconds to go to 62 mph (100 kph), with a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
And the two are quite an achievement so it’s only natural for Katona to feel proud after getting them.
