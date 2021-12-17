Kerry Katona Asks Fans for Help After Her Range Rover Was Stolen While Christmas Shopping

Look, I know what they say about Christmas and the cheer, and the songs. But while presents are always nice, shopping for them surely isn’t. So, when someone steals your car, with all your gifts inside, it sure is a bummer.TV personality and singer Kerry Katona has just experienced this, and it sure is a pain. She took it to her Instagram Stories to talk about the incident, asking fans to go to the police if they happen to see her car out there. She also wrote: “Please watch and share, my car just got stolen.”She didn’t just sit idly while it happened, but she was brave enough to chase the thieves down the streets as they were driving away with her Range Rover.The 41-year-old singer filmed herself as she was stranded in a JD Sports store at the Elk Mill Shopping Park, asking fans for help. She details her keys have been taken from her pocket as she went inside with her children.She explained: “My car has been stolen I'm in Oldham, I'm with Heidi and my daughter DJ. Katona continued: “If anyone sees it please phone the police, it's got all Christmas presents in the back. It's got a Louis Vuitton bag in the back, it's got iPads in the back. So, if anybody finds it, please, please, ring the police.”Katona continued: “So, if anybody finds it or sees it, everyone knows my car. It's an SVR, it's blue with a reg plate of KA17ONA.”SVR is Land Rover’s ultimate version tuned by the SVO – Special Vehicle Operations. It comes with a re-tuned 5.0-liter supercharged engine, which is mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox, and it puts out 567 horsepower (575 ps), and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.Her car was supposed to be a prize in a raffle she’s hosting, and Katona was to deliver it personally to the winner’s door.Only thinking about the fact that she had spent all the time buying the presents to get her car stolen is a horrible thing to happen around the holidays.