Kerry Katona's Cars Targeted. After Her Range Rover, Thieves Steal Her Fiancé's Mercedes

Just before Christmas, Kerry Katona was left in tears as she was out shopping with her children, and revealed to her followers that someone stole her Range Rover, with all the presents inside. Now, they’ve also stolen her fiancé's Mercedes-AMG C 63 S.
It’s not the most wonderful time of the year for ex-Atomic Kitten songstress, because her cars have been targeted, and she doesn’t know what to do.
In another teary video on social media, she revealed to her followers that she had been "on the phone to police all day," and her Range Rover isn’t the only vehicle she's left without in the past few days. She continued that she felt the family had been "completely utterly watched and targeted.” And that she is “kind of really regretting moving up north now to be honest. Not good."
In an Instagram Story, she wrote: “So, they’ve stolen Ryan’s car off our drive last night! Mercedes C 63 S!” She added: “They’ve been to my home! I’m in bits! Please, if you know anything, ring the police.”
In a separate Story, she added: "Two cars in 11 days! I've been watched and followed. I don't feel safe!" What she did do was get herself a massive Rottweiler instead.
The first car she had stolen was a Range Rover Sport SVR, Land Rover’s ultimate version tuned by the SVO (Special Vehicle Operations), which has a starting price of around $115,500 (£110,000).
The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S comes with a handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine which puts out 503 horsepower (510 ps) and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (702 Nm), coming with a starting price of $78,250 before taxes (£58,000).
Later on, the television presenter turned to her followers, asking for advice about a car company that could help her hire a ride for the holidays.
At first, fans thought Katona was lying about her SUV, as it was part of a raffle she was hosting, and she had intended to deliver it personally. But now, it looks like she is just a new version of Dominic Cooper. The actor lost five cars to thieves in a single year.
