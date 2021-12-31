2023 Cadillac Lyriq Spied Testing in Michigan

Spotted in Michigan, the following prototype of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is the closest GM has come to a series-production vehicle. Filmed by Reese Capone, the white-painted SUV is curiously fitted with a red-painted liftgate devoid of the Cadillac badge, probably from another prototype.
Pretty wouldn’t be the right word to describe the Lyriq, but it’s definitely interesting. A better-looking utility vehicle than the XT5 and XT6, the mid-size SUV will be produced in Spring Hill, Tennessee and Yantai, China.
Succeeding the BEV2 of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, the Lyriq marks the first application of the BEV3 platform that accommodates front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive setups. In the first instance, Cadillac’s utility vehicle is offered with a rear-mounted electric motor that develops a hearty 340 horsepower.
325 pound-feet (440 Nm) of peak torque also needs to be mentioned. Cadillac quotes zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers) per hour in the low fours, which is pretty good for the base powertrain. For the sake of reference, the dual-motor Tesla Model Y Long Range boasts 4.8 seconds.
Pricing for the U.S. market starts at $59,990 including destination charge whole the China-spec Lyriq carries a sticker price of 439,700 yuan. At current exchange rates, that would be 69,030 sans any options and rebates.
Fitted with a 100.4-kWh battery from the Ultium family of lithium-ion battery packs, the Lyriq Debut Edition sold out in just under 20 minutes. Hearsay suggests 1,500 units for the U.S. market, although the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit still hasn’t confirmed this number.
Being a 2023 model, the Lyriq First Edition still hasn’t received an EPA driving range estimate. GM hopes to crack 300 miles (483 kilometers) between charging stops, which sounds doable at first glance. Be that as it may, Cadillac’s first proper EV is a hefty machine at 5,610 pounds (2,545 kilograms), which is nearly as much as the pickup truck-based Escalade.
