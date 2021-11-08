Cadillac Is Bidding Farewell to 315 Dealerships in the U.S. Amid EV Onslaught

Ever since General Motors announced the BEV3 all-electric vehicle architecture of the Cadillac Lyriq, the crown jewel of General Motors prepped for a very polarizing business decision. More specifically, Cadillac dealerships that refuse to sell electric vehicles will have to switch brands.
Rory Harvey, vice president of Cadillac, told Automotive News that 315 Cadillac dealerships in the United States preferred the buyout offer. They’ll be paid at least $200,000 as part of the buyout, which is pretty good money for a brand that’s not selling as many vehicles stateside as it does in China.
The cited publication highlights that 560 dealers will soldier on, which is a tremendous decrease of the U.S. network. Be that as it may, this isn’t the first time GM has reduced its number of Cadillac dealerships. General Motors offered up to $180,000 to nearly 400 dealers in 2016 for refusing to upgrade their showrooms to the brand’s new sales and incentive program.
If you’re curious why 315 dealers took the money and didn’t look back, I have two explanations to give you. First and foremost, EVs require less maintenance than internal combustion-engined vehicles. Secondly, many dealerships are not willing to wait until 2030 when Cadillac intends to switch to a full-electric lineup. This change will include the Escalade, which is going to use the BT1 (Battery Truck 1) platform of the GMC Hummer.
For the time being, the only EV in Cadillac’s lineup is the Lyriq that’s priced from $59,990 including taxes. The so-called Debut Edition sold out in less than 20 minutes, and typical of Cadillac, we don’t know the precise number of reservations or how many more will be offered in the 2023 model year.
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition is a rear-wheel-drive affair with a 100.4-kWh battery pack that promises more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) on a full charge. In this base application, customers are treated to 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet (440 Nm) from the single-motor drivetrain.
