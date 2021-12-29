2023 Cadillac Lyriq Preorders Surge Past 5,000 in China

Have a wild guess which is the most profitable market for Cadillac. Those who said the People’s Republic of China, well done! The crown jewel of General Motors posted 230,527 sales in the Middle Kingdom last year, which is tremendous compared to the 129,495 vehicles sold stateside.
Available for presale since November 17th, the all-new Lyriq has proven very popular with the Chinese public. Car News China reports that preorders have surpassed the 5,000 mark despite the rather prohibitive sticker price of 439,700 yuan. Converted at current exchange rates, the premium utility vehicle costs $69,030 before options and plug-in rebates.
Preordering requires the customer to deposit 1,190 yuan through WeChat or the Cadillac IQ, and those who reserved their zero-emission SUVs before May 2022 will receive additional benefits that include 10,000 kilometers (6,214 miles) of complimentary public charging. Perks further include a daily range-relevant gift for logging on the Cadillac IQ app, a choice of special exterior hues, as well as prioritized delivery starting in mid-2022.
The Chinese model will be made by the SAIC-GM joint venture in Yantai whereas the U.S. model will be manufactured in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Based on the BEV3 platform, which stands for Battery Electric Vehicle 3, the Lyriq stands 5,003 millimeters (196.7 inches) long and features a wheelbase of 3,094 millimeters (121.8 inches). Showcased in Chinese specification at the Auto Shanghai 2021 in April, the electric SUV will reportedly morph into the Acura ADX that’s expected to launch in 2024. What’s more, the upcoming ADX could be itself twinned with the Honda Prologue.
Fitted with a 100.4-kWh battery pack that promises in excess of 300 miles (483 kilometers) between charging stops, the Lyriq is currently available only with a rear-mounted electric motor that develops 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet (440 Nm) of torque. In terms of charging rates, Level 2 AC charging is listed at 19.2 kW, while DC fast charging is rated at 190 kW.
