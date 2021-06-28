2024 Honda Prologue Electric SUV Announced for North America

Following the unveiling of the e: Prototype two months ago in China, Honda has taken another step into its zero-emission future by announcing the name of an electric SUV that will go on sale in North America in early 2024: the Prologue.
The 2024 Honda Prologue’s name “symbolizes the first in a new series of volume Honda BEV models”, as the company aims to have a zero-emission lineup in North America by 2040, consisting of BEV (battery electric vehicles) and fuel cell (hydrogen cars).
“Out first volume Honda BEV (battery electric vehicle) will begin our transition to electrification and the name Honda Prologue signals the role it will play in leading to our zero-emission future", said Honda America’s executive VP, Dave Gardner. “The Prologue will provide our customers with a battery-electric SUV, with the excellent functionality and packaging they’ve come to expect from Honda.”
According to the Japanese automaker, North America’s 2024 Prologue will be built around a flexible global platform, developed in partnership with General Motors, and will use Ultium batteries.
More details about it will be announced in the coming months, Honda said, adding that its electric plans also include an Acura SUV EV for 2024. This one will also use the same nuts and bolts as the Prologue, and it might very well be a rebadged version, with more luxury appointments, which would allow it to take on the likes of premium electric crossovers, though this assumption is best taken with the proverbial pinch of salt.
Furthermore, Honda’s global CEO, Toshihiro Mibe, said back in April that the automaker is looking to achieve carbon-neutrality for its products and corporate activities by 2050. As a result, it needs to boost its sales ratio of battery-electric and fuel cell vehicles in North America from 40% by 2030, to 80% by 2035 and ultimately to 100% by 2040.
