2024 Honda S2000 Successor Imagined With Porsche 911 Speedster Design Motifs

23 Jun 2021, 20:42 UTC ·
The last time we’ve heard anything about the oft-rumored revival of the corner-carving S2000, a source close to Honda said that marketing gurus are considering a brand-new roadster for 2024. The canvas-top sports car is expected with the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder of the next-gen Civic Type R, but an electric powertrain shouldn’t be disconsidered either.
Tallinn-based pixel wizard Rain Prisk rendered the S2k with bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful proportions that would make the original S200 blush in awe. The rear deck in particular gives Porsche 911 Speedster double-bubble vibes without feeling like a copycat of the Neunelfer. The front end, meanwhile, is clearly inspired by the 11th-generation Civic Sedan.

A carbon-fiber lip spoiler complements side skirts manufactured from the same material, and the side mirrors are mounted onto the doors instead of the A-pillar just like the all-new Civic. A strict two-seat affair with Alcantara upholstery and yellow stitching on the headrest, the design study is finished in a lovely shade of blue that contrasts nicely with the black paint on the multi-spoke wheels, windshield frame, and lower part of the mirrors.

October 2020 is when Honda made the shock announcement that it’s leaving Formula 1 after the 2021 season to focus on electric vehicles, a long-term plan that brings us to the powertrain of the Rain Prisk-penned S2000.

The most obvious platform that Honda could use is an evolution of the rear-wheel-drive platform of the e, a tiny urban dweller with a water-cooled battery pack carried within the wheelbase of the car. Although it’s not the best EV out there in terms of driving range, output figures, and price point, the Honda e offers a low center of gravity and a 50/50 weight distribution.

When all is said and done, the Honda S2000-e or whatever you want to call this fellow doesn’t need too much range or horsepower in order to fulfill the duties of a sports car. Tesla is the better choice in terms of crazy numbers, especially if you remember the specifications sheet for the Roadster Gen 2.

Editor's note:

2007 Honda S2000 pictured in the gallery.
