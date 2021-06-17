1 Honda Legend Gets Traffic Jam Pilot With New Level 3-Capable Sensing Elite Suite

More on this:

Honda Retiring the Clarity FCV, JDM-Spec Odyssey and Legend Already Dead

The Honda Clarity is on its death bed, as the Japanese automaker has announced that it will soon retire its hydrogen-powered model. 7 photos



Following the retirement of the Clarity, the carmaker will focus on its upcoming electric vehicles. Due to the better infrastructure, such models are more popular than FCVs. However, Honda might return to the hydrogen world in the future, as they said that it plays a key role in their alternative fuel ventures.



Introduced for the 2017MY, the Honda Clarity FCV still appears on the U.S. website. The



The



On a related note, Japanese outlet



The sedan was upgraded earlier this year with a Level 3 semi-autonomous driving system in its home market, and benefitted from other novelties. Its American counterpart, the Acura RLX, was dropped in 2020.



Having been tweaked by Mugen with their official accessories at the beginning of the year, the domestic market



The Clarity, Legend and Odyssey are all built at the Sayama factory, near Tokyo, Japan, which will shut down next spring. This comes as little surprise, as Honda sold a little over 4,200 units of the Clarity last year Stateside, down from around 20,000 in 2018.Following the retirement of the Clarity, the carmaker will focus on its upcoming electric vehicles. Due to the better infrastructure, such models are more popular than FCVs. However, Honda might return to the hydrogen world in the future, as they said that it plays a key role in their alternative fuel ventures.Introduced for the 2017MY, the Honda Clarity FCV still appears on the U.S. website. The 2021 model can be leased in California on a 36-month contract, with a monthly rate of $379 and $2,878 due at signing. It offers a combined EPA-estimated range of 360 miles (579 km), and its high-voltage battery is accompanied by the auto firm’s 8-year/100,000-mile (160,934-km) warranty.The 2021 Clarity PHEV has an MSRP of $33,400 on the other side of the pond, and the Clarity Electric was dropped last year.On a related note, Japanese outlet Nikkei states that Honda has also decided to pull the plug on the JDM-spec Legend and Odyssey.The sedan was upgraded earlier this year with a Level 3 semi-autonomous driving system in its home market, and benefitted from other novelties. Its American counterpart, the Acura RLX, was dropped in 2020.Having been tweaked by Mugen with their official accessories at the beginning of the year, the domestic market Honda Odyssey has also been put to sleep. The minivan lost ground to the likes of the Toyota Alphard, so the decision doesn’t come as a surprise.The Clarity, Legend and Odyssey are all built at the Sayama factory, near Tokyo, Japan, which will shut down next spring.