2020 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell Boasts More Standard Equipment, 360 Miles of Range

In production since 2016, the Clarity electrified sedan enters 2020 with a slew of updates. The fuel-cell option now comes with a 360-mile driving range, and over in California, this model qualifies for a $5,000 state rebate as well as single-occupant access on HOV lanes. 6 photos



Also new for 2020 is the introduction of AVAS , an acronym that stands for Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System. This thingy is designed to alert pedestrians that an electrified vehicle is approaching when the vehicle speed is 12 miles per hour or less (20 km/h or less, respectively).



Improvements have also been made to cold-weather starting capability although that’s the least worrying problem for a Clarity Fuel Cell in California. Black-painted and heated door mirrors, Crimson Pearl paintwork replacing the Bordeaux Red option, brown leather for Platinum White models, and Honda’s Sensing safety features suite are also worth noting.



As you’d expect from a vehicle this technologized, the touchscreen infotainment system also knows how to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto without Honda charging you a buck to use the smartphone mirroring functionality.



Turning our attention back to leasing, retail customers can do that at no fewer than 12 dealerships in the state of California. In addition to $379 for every 36 months,



The biggest competitors of the Clarity Fuel Cell come from Toyota and Hyundai. The Mirai can be yours from $389 per month plus $2,499 due at signing while the Nexo crossover can be purchased outright from $58,300 excluding destination charge and potential savings.

