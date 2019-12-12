2020 Honda Ridgeline Unibody Pickup Truck Gains 9-Speed Automatic Transmission

Three more forward ratios; that’s how Honda plans to improve the day-to-day driveability of the Ridgeline. The thing is, switching from a six- to a nine-speed automatic transmission hasn’t helped the unibody pickup truck’s fuel efficiency at all.
The EPA ratings for the 2019 model year are 19 mpg city, 26 highway, and 22 miles to the gallon on the combined cycle for the Sport 2WD. The same ratings apply to the 2020 model year, and the Sport 4WD makes do with 21 mpg. These said, what else has been changed?
Pricing is definitely different, alright! The outgoing Ridgeline can be had from $29,990 excluding destination charge for the RT trim level, but the RT has been discontinued for 2020 in favor of the Sport. In other words, $33,900 plus $1,095 is the starting price of the most basic specification possible, and that’s a bit high when you think about it.
For the same amount of green dollar bills, the Ford Motor Company has a larger, more capable, and better-equipped alternative in the guise of the 2020 Ranger in XLT flavor, complete with the 302A option, SuperCrew body style, and rear-wheel drive.
What else has been improved as far as the 2020 Ridgeline is concerned, In addition to the tranny?
Honda has finally made a business case for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, integrated into the 8.0-inch display infotainment system. The tailgate now features a remote-locking function, and the rear doors have been modified to open wider.
LED headlights, eight-way power adjustments for the driver’s seat (including for lumbar support), and ambient interior lighting are a few other available features worth taking into consideration. As for the i-VTEC naturally aspirated V6, the engine soldiers on with 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet on deck.
i-VTM4 all-wheel drive can be specified regardless of trim level, and the range-topping Black Edition comes standard with it. AWD models are rated at 1,584 pounds for payload capacity and 5,000 pounds for towing capacity.
