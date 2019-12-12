autoevolution
 

2020 Honda Ridgeline Unibody Pickup Truck Gains 9-Speed Automatic Transmission

12 Dec 2019, 16:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Three more forward ratios; that’s how Honda plans to improve the day-to-day driveability of the Ridgeline. The thing is, switching from a six- to a nine-speed automatic transmission hasn’t helped the unibody pickup truck’s fuel efficiency at all.
12 photos
2020 Honda Ridgeline2020 Honda Ridgeline2020 Honda Ridgeline2020 Honda Ridgeline2020 Honda Ridgeline2020 Honda Ridgeline2020 Honda Ridgeline2020 Honda Ridgeline2020 Honda Ridgeline2020 Honda Ridgeline2020 Honda Ridgeline
The EPA ratings for the 2019 model year are 19 mpg city, 26 highway, and 22 miles to the gallon on the combined cycle for the Sport 2WD. The same ratings apply to the 2020 model year, and the Sport 4WD makes do with 21 mpg. These said, what else has been changed?

Pricing is definitely different, alright! The outgoing Ridgeline can be had from $29,990 excluding destination charge for the RT trim level, but the RT has been discontinued for 2020 in favor of the Sport. In other words, $33,900 plus $1,095 is the starting price of the most basic specification possible, and that’s a bit high when you think about it.

For the same amount of green dollar bills, the Ford Motor Company has a larger, more capable, and better-equipped alternative in the guise of the 2020 Ranger in XLT flavor, complete with the 302A option, SuperCrew body style, and rear-wheel drive.

What else has been improved as far as the 2020 Ridgeline is concerned, In addition to the tranny?

Honda has finally made a business case for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, integrated into the 8.0-inch display infotainment system. The tailgate now features a remote-locking function, and the rear doors have been modified to open wider.

LED headlights, eight-way power adjustments for the driver’s seat (including for lumbar support), and ambient interior lighting are a few other available features worth taking into consideration. As for the i-VTEC naturally aspirated V6, the engine soldiers on with 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet on deck.

i-VTM4 all-wheel drive can be specified regardless of trim level, and the range-topping Black Edition comes standard with it. AWD models are rated at 1,584 pounds for payload capacity and 5,000 pounds for towing capacity.
2020 Honda Ridgeline price honda ridgeline pickup truck Honda
press release
 
More Guides:
Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the ColdLithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, AgainHalloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the RoadHalloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the RoadThese Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your CarThese Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your CarWhat Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On?What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On?CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The FutureCO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The FutureTwo-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model STwo-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model SCar Cleaning Tips: Top 5 Pressure Washers for Personal UseCar Cleaning Tips: Top 5 Pressure Washers for Personal UseGasoline Cars Can Run On So Many Other Fuels Other Than GasolineGasoline Cars Can Run On So Many Other Fuels Other Than GasolineHow to Read Car Errors Using OBD ToolsHow to Read Car Errors Using OBD ToolsSee all guides  

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day