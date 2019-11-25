2020 Honda City Looks Like the Civic, Shares Platform With Fit Subcompact Hatch

Running from November 29th to December 10th, the Thailand International Motor Expo is where Honda decided to reveal the fifth generation of the City. The looks might lead you into believing the engineers shrunk the Civic into a smaller sedan, but the underpinnings actually come from the Fit.
Known under a different name in Europe, the Fit has been redesigned from the ground up as well. Revealed on October 23rd, the Jazz will be exclusively available as a hybrid as part of the e:HEV strategy. There’s also a variant called Crosstar in the offing, and as the name implies, it’s a faux crossover with FWD.
Turning our attention back to the City, there’s no denying Gen 5 is longer and wider than the outgoing model. 4,553 millimeters in length puts it extremely close to the Civic, and as you’d expect from an entry-level sedan, the City for Thailand will be offered exclusively with three cylinders and a turbo.
P10A2 is the codename of the engine, packing 122 PS (90 kW) and paired to a continuously variable transmission for the sake of efficiency. Torque is rated at 173 Nm (128 pound-feet) between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm, meaning that the 1.0-liter VTEC Turbo is more than adequate for a vehicle in this class.
Scheduled to go on sale on December 24th, the newcomer will be exclusively produced at the Ayutthaya plant in the Chao Phraya River Valley. This facility located pretty close to the temples featured in the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie as well as Kickboxer of 1989 and the sequel to the first Mortal Kombat.
Pricing has already been announced for the Thai market, and the most affordable City will set you back 579,500 baht. That amount converts to $19,175 at current exchange rates, and given its size, it shouldn’t come as a surprise the City is more expensive than the Jazz in this part of the world (555,000 baht).
Four trim levels are offered, starting with the S, V, and SV. The RS is the range-topping option, and it certainly has the looks to fool you into thinking that Honda built a budget-oriented performance sedan as long as you opt for Ignite Red Metallic paintwork. The dashboard isn’t too shabby either thanks to modern amenities, and Honda sweetens the deal with more sound insulation for improved NVH.
Turning our attention back to the City, there’s no denying Gen 5 is longer and wider than the outgoing model. 4,553 millimeters in length puts it extremely close to the Civic, and as you’d expect from an entry-level sedan, the City for Thailand will be offered exclusively with three cylinders and a turbo.
P10A2 is the codename of the engine, packing 122 PS (90 kW) and paired to a continuously variable transmission for the sake of efficiency. Torque is rated at 173 Nm (128 pound-feet) between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm, meaning that the 1.0-liter VTEC Turbo is more than adequate for a vehicle in this class.
Scheduled to go on sale on December 24th, the newcomer will be exclusively produced at the Ayutthaya plant in the Chao Phraya River Valley. This facility located pretty close to the temples featured in the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie as well as Kickboxer of 1989 and the sequel to the first Mortal Kombat.
Pricing has already been announced for the Thai market, and the most affordable City will set you back 579,500 baht. That amount converts to $19,175 at current exchange rates, and given its size, it shouldn’t come as a surprise the City is more expensive than the Jazz in this part of the world (555,000 baht).
Four trim levels are offered, starting with the S, V, and SV. The RS is the range-topping option, and it certainly has the looks to fool you into thinking that Honda built a budget-oriented performance sedan as long as you opt for Ignite Red Metallic paintwork. The dashboard isn’t too shabby either thanks to modern amenities, and Honda sweetens the deal with more sound insulation for improved NVH.