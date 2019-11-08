Honda Adds Hybrid Powertrain to 2020 CR-V Lineup, Bumps the Price by $600

At $25,050 before destination charge, the Honda CR-V isn’t the cheapest crossover in the compact segment. On the other hand, it’s good value if you take into consideration all of the standard equipment, safety features, above-average reliability, as well as the solid resale value.
The 2020 model year is full of changes for the CR-V, and as you can tell from the pictures, we’re talking about a mid-cycle refresh. One of the biggest changes is the switch to a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the entry-level trim, which will be joined by the CR-V Hybrid early next year.
With 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet of torque, the 1.5 has sufficient resources for a crossover of this size and weight. A continuously variable transmission with Honda G-Shift control logic sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the front or all four wheels, and speaking of which, the pricing difference between the 2WD and AWD is $1,500. In terms of miles to the gallon, you’re looking at a difference of 1 mpg (30 for the FWD, 29 for the AWD option).
At the other end of the spectrum, the Touring trim level will set you back a cool $33,250 or $34,750 excluding $1,095 for the freight. There’s no pricing information available for the two-motor hybrid, which is why we’ll fast-forward to the rest of the changes for the 2020 model year Honda CR-V.
Honda Sensing is now standard, explaining the $600 difference in pricing over last year. Redesigned front and rear fascias, a new grille, different headlights, and more wheel options are worthy of mentioning, as well as three new exterior colors (Sonic Gray Pearl, Aegean Blue Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic). The center console has been streamlined too, now featuring “more conveniently located USB ports and more flexible storage space."
The Touring adds wireless smartphone charging and a heated steering wheel, but from a value-for-money standpoint, the EX seems to be the best pick in the range. Oh, and by the way, the 1.5-liter turbo engine has 6 more horsepower than before, a flatter torque curve (from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm), and a higher fuel economy rating (plus 2 mpg for city, highway, and combined ratings).
