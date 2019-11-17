European Honda Civic Updated for 2020

More on this:

1 Honda Passport, Pilot Recalled Over "Incomplete Body Welding"

2 Honda Adds Hybrid Powertrain to 2020 CR-V Lineup, Bumps the Price by $600

3 Naked Honda S2000 Has Acura Headlights, Is Almost Hellaflush

4 Honda Resurrects a Dying Breed. Is the Manual Gearbox Worth the Effort?

5 2021 Honda Jazz Sings ICE Out of the Way, to Come Only as Hybrid