European Honda Civic Updated for 2020

Even though it rolled out in November 2015 in North America, the tenth-generation Civic still feels as fresh as four years ago. The compact hatchback, sedan, and coupe has been updated time and again over the course of its existence, and for 2020, a few other newities are in the pipeline.
The European model, for example, benefits from a restyled front fascia with an additional lower grille section next to the fog lamps. The main grille has been simplified for a cleaner look, and full-LED headlights are now available as an optional extra. The DRLs and grille inserts have been redesigned as well, and Obsidian Blue has been added to the color palette.
16-inch alloy wheels open the list for the entry-level Civic in the Old Continent, and higher specifications level up to 17-inch rollers. 20s are exclusive to the high-performance Type R, and Honda didn’t forget about the interior either. The textured motif over the glovebox and electrically adjustable eight-way driver’s seat are two of the highlights, joined by a few improvements to the infotainment system such as buttons and dials for the most essential functions.
Versions below the Type R are available with three engine choices, starting with a 1.0-liter turbo three-cylinder rated at 126 PS (124 horsepower) and 200 Nm (148 pound-feet) of torque. The VTEC Turbo with 1.5 liters of displacement is good for 182 PS (180 horsepower) and 240 Nm (177 pound-feet) while the 1.6-liter turbo diesel i-DTEC engine cranks out 120 PS (118 horsepower) and 300 Nm (221 pound-feet). Customers can choose between three transmissions, namely a six-speed manual, nine-speed auto, and a CVT.
Honda Sensing comes standard for the 2020 model year, explaining the £400 difference in starting price over the outgoing Civic in the United Kingdom. The safety suite includes Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Collision Mitigation Braking System.
Manufactured in the UK for Europe, the newcomer will be available to order at £18,845 from December 2019 and UK deliveries are scheduled to commence in January 2020.
