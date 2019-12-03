Honda Passport Keeps 2019 Starting Price for 2020 Model Year

More on this:

1 2020 Honda Civic Gets Better With Age, Now Has Standard LEDs and New Alloys

2 2020 Honda City Looks Like the Civic, Shares Platform With Fit Subcompact Hatch

3 Red Bull Racing Beats Record to Set New Fastest Pit Stop in the History of F1

4 Senna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of Motorsport

5 European Honda Civic Updated for 2020