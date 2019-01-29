autoevolution

2019 Honda Passport Priced Higher Than Pilot, Starts At $31,990

Including $1,045 for destination and handling, the Honda Passport Sport 2WD with the 3.5-liter V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission retails at $33,035. That’s alright for a mid-size crossover, but then again, the Pilot is $540 cheaper and a lot more practical.
All-wheel drive is also available on the Passport Sport, demanding $1,900 over front-wheel drive. Trim levels also include EX-L, Touring, and Elite. The Passport Elite is AWD-only, retailing at $43,680 plus destination charge.

Fuel economy favors 2WD models, with Environmental Protection Agency ratings including 20 miles per gallon in the city, 25 on the highway, and 22 on the combined cycle. AWD is rated at 19, 24, and 21 miles to the gallon.

What do you get as standard for the least money possible? The Sport is nicely equipped from the get-go, starting with LED lighting for the headlamps, taillamps, and fog lamps. Rear privacy glass, 20-inch wheels with a gloss-black finish, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, and 5.0-inch infotainment are also included.

Audiophiles are treated to a seven-speaker system that features a subwoofer, along with push-button start, multi-angle rearview camera, 60/40-split rear seats that fold with the help of a button, and tilt/telescopic adjustments for the steering wheel. But wait, there’s more!

Lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning, collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, and adaptive cruise control come standard too. Move on up to the EX-L (expected to account for 50 percent of sales), and you’re treated to 8.0-inch infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Touring levels up with satellite navigation, illuminated cup holders, and ambient lighting. Then there’s the Elite, which gets perforated leather upholstery and wireless charging for your Qi-enabled smartphone. Whichever trim level you choose, you can’t go wrong with the Passport.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, the V6 that’s standard in the Pilot and Ridgeline outputs 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Going on sale on February 4th, the Passport seems like it can steal customers away from established competitors such as the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano.

The Passport is at its third generation, reintroduced after a 17-year absence. The first and second generation, both based on the Isuzu Rodeo, were manufactured from 1993 through 1997 and 1997 through 2002.
