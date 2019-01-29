NASA Shouts Louder in the Hope of Waking Up the Opportunity Rover

2019 Honda Passport Priced Higher Than Pilot, Starts At $31,990

The Passport is at its third generation, reintroduced after a 17-year absence. The first and second generation, both based on the Isuzu Rodeo, were manufactured from 1993 through 1997 and 1997 through 2002.