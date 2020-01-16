2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Nets 47-Mile EV Range

Like the Ioniq from Hyundai, the Honda Clarity offers three levels of electrification. The plug-in hybrid combines the best of both worlds, and for the 2020 model year, the mid-sized sedan claims 47 miles of all-electric range as per the Environmental Protection Agency.
Now available at dealerships throughout the country, the starting price of the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is $33,400 excluding $955 for the destination charge. Fuel economy ratings are listed at 44 mpg in the city, 40 out on the highway, and up to 42 miles to the gallon on the combined driving cycle.
That’s seriously impressive for a vehicle this large, featuring seating for five and all the creature comforts you’d imagine. The Clarity PHEV Touring levels up to even more standard equipment for $2,200 extra.
Under the skin, the internal combustion engine comes in the guise of a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder running the Atkinson cycle for improved efficiency. The electric motor develops 181 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque, and with the engine working, total system output is 212 horsepower. The total driving range is estimated at 340 miles.
All-electric mode is made possible by a 17-kWh battery, which recharges in 2.5 hours at 240 volts according to Honda. New for the 2020 model year, the Clarity PHEV features an updated AVAS. The Acoustic Vehicle Alert System works by alerting pedestrians and bicyclists when the car operates at low speeds exclusively on electric power, enhancing their awareness.
An 8.0-inch Display Audio infotainment system comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well. Push-button start, keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, heated front seats, and the Honda Sensing suite of safety features are also included from the get-go. The Touring trim level sweetens the deal with an eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, two-position memory, Ultrasuede upholstery, perforated leather seats, and an updated sat nav.
The Clarity PHEV can cost $7,500 under retail if you take the federal tax rebate into consideration. Customers in California are also treated to a state rebate of $1,000 in addition to single-occupant HOV access.
