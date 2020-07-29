1 Fireblade SP Is Color-Correct, Honda e Is Not, Both Join Red Dot Design Museum

2021 Honda Odyssey Updated With Cooler Design Cues, More Standard Equipment

Not to be confused with the all-terrain vehicle from the 1970s and 1980s, the Odyssey nameplate now stands for a pair of minivans – one for the U.S. and the second for Japan and other countries. The stateside model went on to be crowned the best-selling minivan in America, and Honda still has high hopes for it despite the rising popularity of utility vehicles. 44 photos



Gloss-black trim under the rear window adds a little more visual drama, and Honda has also redesigned the 19-inch wheels of the Touring and Elite. Moving over to the cabin, the Magic Slide second-row seats have been improved with outboard seats that fold almost flat to increase cargo capacity. Grocery bag hooks have been added to the trunk, and an updated center console promises to keep the charging cords for phones neatly in one place.



Another strong point of the 2021 Odyssey is the optional CabinWatch child viewing system, which can be matched with the standard Rear Seat Reminder system. According to Honda, select 2018 to 2020 models will be treated to this upgrade through an over-the-air software update.



Because it’s a family car, everyone’s safety is of utmost importance in the Odyssey. To this effect, Honda has expanded the Sensing suite and made it standard across the lineup. Newities include the Low-Speed Follow function, Pedestrian Emergency Braking, and Traffic Sign Recognition.



