Acura's Next Electric SUV Might Be Named ADX, Will Be Related to Cadillac Lyriq

Remember how Acura announced they will jump straight into theera, skipping the hybrid middle step that its parent company Honda still tries to master? Acura plans to enter the electric revolution with a helping hand from GM. The Americans will build the next Japanese luxury SUV on their Ultium EV platform that will also underpin the next Cadillac Lyriq. We assume the two models will have a lot in common, considering they target the same market segments.Acura’s upcoming electricwill most likely be named ADX, as evidenced by a recent trademark filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Of course, the name might be used for another car in Acura’s lineup or even not used at all, as it sometimes happens.That said, with their first electric SUV development probably well underway it might be the right time to secure a name for it, and the ADX fits right there for the purpose. By this time the car should have passed the prototype phase. The absence of any spy pictures could mean the car was already tested under a different guise, say a Cadillac Lyriq This means the future Acura SUV will be quite similar to the GM’s counterpart. Of course, the Japanese designers will tinker with the lines and the badging, but not enough to justify new testing prototypes on the roads, at least not at this phase in the development.If accurate, this information means the Acura ADX will offer a range of about 300 miles (482 km) from a 100.4battery. The electric motor will develop 340 horsepower and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels, while both front and rear suspension will feature 5-link designs.A more mundane Honda version of the future electric SUV is also in the cards. This will be named Prologue , as Honda already announced this summer. Design-wise, this will be a whole different car, with little to no body panels shared with the Acura SUV. The Honda Prologue will also be built by GM, presumably on the same production line.