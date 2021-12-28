Acura's Next Electric SUV Might Be Named ADX, Will Be Related to Cadillac Lyriq

Acura will launch its first electric car in 2024, and we already know it will be an SUV developed in close partnership with GM. Now, a recent trademark filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office hints it might be named the ADX.
Remember how Acura announced they will jump straight into the EV era, skipping the hybrid middle step that its parent company Honda still tries to master? Acura plans to enter the electric revolution with a helping hand from GM. The Americans will build the next Japanese luxury SUV on their Ultium EV platform that will also underpin the next Cadillac Lyriq. We assume the two models will have a lot in common, considering they target the same market segments.
Acura’s upcoming electric SUV will most likely be named ADX, as evidenced by a recent trademark filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Of course, the name might be used for another car in Acura’s lineup or even not used at all, as it sometimes happens.
That said, with their first electric SUV development probably well underway it might be the right time to secure a name for it, and the ADX fits right there for the purpose. By this time the car should have passed the prototype phase. The absence of any spy pictures could mean the car was already tested under a different guise, say a Cadillac Lyriq.
This means the future Acura SUV will be quite similar to the GM’s counterpart. Of course, the Japanese designers will tinker with the lines and the badging, but not enough to justify new testing prototypes on the roads, at least not at this phase in the development.
If accurate, this information means the Acura ADX will offer a range of about 300 miles (482 km) from a 100.4 kWh battery. The electric motor will develop 340 horsepower and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels, while both front and rear suspension will feature 5-link designs.
A more mundane Honda version of the future electric SUV is also in the cards. This will be named Prologue, as Honda already announced this summer. Design-wise, this will be a whole different car, with little to no body panels shared with the Acura SUV. The Honda Prologue will also be built by GM, presumably on the same production line.
Acura’s upcoming electric SUV will most likely be named ADX, as evidenced by a recent trademark filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Of course, the name might be used for another car in Acura’s lineup or even not used at all, as it sometimes happens.
That said, with their first electric SUV development probably well underway it might be the right time to secure a name for it, and the ADX fits right there for the purpose. By this time the car should have passed the prototype phase. The absence of any spy pictures could mean the car was already tested under a different guise, say a Cadillac Lyriq.
This means the future Acura SUV will be quite similar to the GM’s counterpart. Of course, the Japanese designers will tinker with the lines and the badging, but not enough to justify new testing prototypes on the roads, at least not at this phase in the development.
If accurate, this information means the Acura ADX will offer a range of about 300 miles (482 km) from a 100.4 kWh battery. The electric motor will develop 340 horsepower and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels, while both front and rear suspension will feature 5-link designs.
A more mundane Honda version of the future electric SUV is also in the cards. This will be named Prologue, as Honda already announced this summer. Design-wise, this will be a whole different car, with little to no body panels shared with the Acura SUV. The Honda Prologue will also be built by GM, presumably on the same production line.